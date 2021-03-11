Column: The sky is not falling

Salem State University President John Keenan is doubling down on his decision to furlough faculty and librarians for two weeks despite the fact that the campus will end the year in a strong financial position.
One year ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were faced with two emergencies: the virus itself and economic crisis that came from the necessary shutdown and was exacerbated by the federal government’s failure to act. People found themselves jobless and their entire existence crammed into indoor spaces for safety. At Salem State, we quickly switched to remote learning where students, faculty and staff were all learning while doing, in contrast to online learning, which is planned and structured, and students and faculty know what to expect.
While many of these problems still exist, the situation has somewhat improved. There is a vaccine. The federal government has provided funds for COVID-19 relief and stimulus payments, and state governments have alleviated the worst of the problem at least for some of the people. As the pandemic continues on, the physical, emotional and financial challenges are affecting everyone, and we see it in our campus employees and students.
At the beginning of the pandemic, President Keenan and the Board of Trustees put forth emergency proposals for massive cutbacks at Salem State -- including furloughs for all Salem State workers -- that were based on a worst-case crisis scenario projecting a $28 million dollar budget deficit.
These proposals ignored the damage that furloughs would cause the students. In a time of universal stress and uncertainty, furloughing those who serve and assist students created an atmosphere of stress and anxiety for the students. These furlough decisions came before state and federal budgets were finalized. These furloughs were enacted, and harm was done, based upon projections and speculation. Furthermore, as some SSU workers discovered when filing for unemployment, they may be ineligible for these benefits if someone fraudulently used their social security numbers to submit false claims. As there is not a contingency plan, faculty and librarians in this situation will lose two weeks of salary without having the same safety net as others.
As we have unfortunately witnessed by our colleagues’ furloughs, furloughed workers are legally prevented from doing any Salem State work during the weeks that they are furloughed. For faculty and librarians, this will mean we cannot give feedback on submitted student work, plan the remainder of the semester, cannot be in contact with students; students who need questions answered to succeed in the rest of the semester, students who need emotional support getting through a crisis, students seeking recommendations for graduate school, internships, and their futures. More than 2,000 students recognized this danger and signed a petition urging President Keenan to stop furloughs when first threatened, because they recognized the damage they would cause to their education.
Why then is President Keenan still demanding the furloughs? (Fact: SSU is the only one of nine state universities implementing such furloughs.)
The initial claim of a massive $28 million deficit is a case of Chicken Little saying the sky is falling. But as the Massachusetts State College Association -- the faculty/librarian union – has said time and time again: it was an exaggerated deficit. As a result of the community efforts, including MSCA members’ efforts and students’ efforts campaigning for state and federal funding of higher education – SSU received the level funding that Chicken Little said would unlikely occur. In addition, SSU received federal money related to COVID-19 – leading to a surplus this year of more than $10 million, with another $10 million due to arrive with the passage of this week’s stimulus bill. Given there is no longer a SSU budget gap, taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for furlough -- unemployment costs, when SSU furloughs are no longer warranted.
In his quest to be seen as a strong, proactive leader willing to make tough decisions to save the bottom line, President Keenan lost sight of the nature of the university. Higher education is not a for-profit industry. Faculty, librarians and staff are not interchangeable widgets in a machine. And students are not customers or consumers.
Now, despite the sun peeking through, President Keenan has discovered a new cloud to fret over: a possible future deficit of $8 million. Often, faculty salaries are mentioned as a main contributor of the structural deficit, when data show that faculty lines have diminished in recent years and that underfunding from the commonwealth has been the main driver. More importantly, this forecast ignores the massive federal COVID-19 package near approval thath will include significant funds for public higher education and a large-scale federal infrastructure and education spending package.
So, if neither reason for the furloughs makes sense, why is Keenan still pushing for them? Is it an unwillingness to admit that the original furlough policy – not just for faculty and librarians but for all employees at SSU -- was a hasty and incorrect policy? Is it to find funds for the next campus construction project? Or is it an effort by President Keenan and the Board of Trustees to demonstrate that they can ignore the union and the interests of students, faculty, librarians and staff and they can run the University unilaterally?
Whatever the reason, furloughs are not in the best interests of students. Faculty and librarians are here to serve our students, and we want to work.
Elizabeth Coughlan is an associate professor of political science, Cathy Fahey is a research and instruction librarian, Joanna Gonsalves is a professor of psychology, Severin Kitanov is a professor of philosophy, Rich Levy is professor emeritus of political science, and Dan Mulcare is a professor of political science at Salem State University.