There is plenty of parking on Main Street these days, because most of the businesses are closed. Cars line up at the drive-thru windows at local banks, because the lobbies are closed. No one is waiting for a beach sticker, because City Hall is closed. The deadly virus known as COVID-19 has brought Cape Ann and much of the rest of the country to a halt.
All over Cape Ann, waitstaff, store clerks, machine operators, carpenters, and myriad others are being furloughed or laid off or their hours are being cut. Others are working from home, juggling child care and Zoom meetings. Business owners are pacing the floor, worrying about how to pay their expenses.
The federal, state and local governments are scrambling to respond to the economic chaos resulting from the virus. It is impossible to predict whether these efforts will be successful, in part because the laws are constantly changing. But help is on the way.
The federal government’s first response to the crisis, in the middle of March, was to pass the Families First Act, which was largely aimed at providing paid sick leave for employees who lost their child care and other employees who were directly affected by the virus.
At the end of March, the federal government passed a law aimed at stabilizing the economy called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Among other things, the CARES Act does the following:
Simplifies the process of applying for an emergency disaster relief loan through the Small Business Administration. These low-interest, 30-year loans include an initial $10,000 grant paid to the business shortly after applying;
Created the Paycheck Protection Program whereby businesses could get low-interest loans to cover costs such as payroll, rent, and utilities. Depending on how the loan funds are used, some or all of the loan could be forgiven. Of special interest to our visitor-based economy, the PPP has accommodations for seasonal businesses;
Approved direct payments to taxpayers; added an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance for laid-off workers; and added $600 per week to weekly unemployment checks through July 31, on top of state benefits; and
Includes a separate loan program for larger businesses and industries. It also changes tax laws, extends some loan repayment deadlines, and places restrictions on some evictions, foreclosures, and credit reporting.
Meanwhile, the folks on Beacon Hill were busy, too, with a focus on ensuring the rapid processing of unemployment insurance claims. Massachusetts created a program whereby employees of a business that is shut down but expects to reopen can collect unemployment benefits. Similarly, through the existing WorkShare program, employees can share a job and unemployment benefits would make up at least part of the difference.
Much remains unclear. As recently as Friday, April 3, when the Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to start on a first-come, first-served basis, the guiding regulations were still being written. The federal Department of Labor has scaled back the Families First benefits. It is not clear whether businesses that applied under the original SBA emergency loan program must reapply under the more recent, streamlined program.
Uncertainty can be paralyzing, but these programs do offer hope. Our local banks are ready to assist with your loan applications. The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce publishes daily email updates that are contained on its website, capeannchamber.com, along with a comprehensive listing of business resources. My advice to local businesses is: Don’t wait to ask for help.
Meredith A. Fine, Esq., owns Cape Ann Business Law, P.C., which focuses its practice on business counseling, real estate, and litigation. Attorney Fine is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and general counsel to the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
