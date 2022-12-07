The four weeks between the Nov. 8 elections and the Dec. 6 very high-profile Georgia runoff for U.S. senator were not good for Donald Trump. Many of his candidates lost. The red wave never emerged. Courts with Republican judges rejected his arguments. and his legal problems are growing.
Those weeks also were not good for a Republican Party whose leadership fears the Trump base so much that it has trouble even defending the Constitution.
Trump is a badly damaged candidate. That may not matter when the presidential primaries begin in 2024. Trump the victim, and his marginalized followers, may pull out another win as they did in 2016. A fractured party and a devoted Trump base could propel him to a primary win with a relatively low percentage of votes.
Ironically, Hershel Walker’s concession speech after Sen. Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in Georgia was a strong rebuke of the former president who pushed Walker into the race. Walker’s last play didn’t win the game, but it showed qualities not seen earlier. “I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in elected officials most of all.” He didn’t fight the result. Trump could not have liked it.
On Nov. 15 Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign. In many quarters, including right-wing media, it was not well received. According to AP, headlines from conservative media included: “Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep,” “Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He’s a Loser,” and simply “No,” from the National Review.”
Even two of his mega-donors, Stephen Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy, said they would no longer support him.
If that wasn’t enough, on Nov. 18 a special counsel was appointed by the Justice Department to lead criminal investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack, and handling of government records stored at Mar-a-Lago. Just days later, Jack Smith, the special counsel, sent grand jury subpoenas to officials in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin seeking all communications with Trump and his campaign.
Trump always blames others for his failures. He attacked the Supreme Court after the court, on Nov. 23 — with three Trump appointees among six conservatives — allowed the House Ways and Means Committee to get Trump’s tax returns. He wrote in his social media account: “Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do! The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price.” The judges might not appreciate it.
There’s more:
• On election day in Georgia, the Trump Organization was convicted in a New York State court of 15 years of federal and state tax fraud. It’s a civil case with the organization facing $1.6 million in fines. Trump and his family were not involved but it reportedly may lay the groundwork for broader criminal charges.
• The same day, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, said the committee decided to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. “A source told CNN that the referrals ‘will be focused on the main organizers and leaders of the attacks.’”
• On Dec. 1 Trump was handed a major defeat when a federal appeals court of three judges, all appointed by Republicans, ended a “special master” review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, eliminating an obstacle in the ongoing government investigation.
• On Dec. 2, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy appeared before a grand jury in Washington related to the Jan. 6 investigation after a judge ordered the two to appear. Previously, both apparently were interviewed by the FBI in the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation.
Not to be overlooked are Trump’s Nov. 22 dinner at Mar-a-Lago with “white supremacist” Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West who’s been making antisemitic rants, as well as his call just days before the Georgia runoff election to suspend the Constitution. Both the dinner and his comments on the Constitution produced blowback in many circles, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Even If Trump is indicted for interference in the 2020 election or for possession of classified documents, it may not matter to his base. Trump will still play the victim and appeal to marginalized Americans who feel victimized by immigrants taking jobs, free trade, “the radical left,” “fake news,” conservative judges who don’t stand up for Trump, and “stolen elections.”
But the last four weeks have demonstrated for many Americans, including many who once supported Trump with money and votes, that the Trump brand is now “loser.”
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.