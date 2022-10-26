“The Trump Tapes,” the new audiobook by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward, adds a new dimension to Trump’s words. It’s not just what he says but how he says it. Listen to how he complains about “fake news media.” Listen to his arrogance — “The ideas are mine. ... Everything is mine.” “I understand life ... how life works. I’m the lone ranger.” On ignoring the CIA’s assessment of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, “They have no idea. I’m the only one who knows.”
Woodward has probably written as much, if not more, than anyone about presidents since Nixon. “The Trump Tapes” audiobook is a first. After he listened to the 20 interviews conducted during Trump’s last year in office, he concluded that the tapes offer an “unvarnished portrait” of Trump.
“Sound has an extraordinary emotional power. ... Trump’s voice magnifies his presence,” he wrote in a recent Post opinion essay. Woodward notes that in his 2020 book “Rage” he concluded that “Trump is the wrong man for the job.”
“The Trump Tapes,” he writes, provides a record showing “that Trump has led — and continues to lead — a seditious conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election, which in effect is an effort to destroy democracy. Trump reminds how easy it is to break things you do not understand — democracy and the presidency.”
One could ask why after he’s been out of office for nearly two years, are we still talking so much about Donald Trump? Woodward’s tapes are one reason. So too are the Jan. 6 committee hearings and the various legal threats facing Trump, his family, and his organization. Not to be overlooked are actions throughout the country to put Trump sycophants in position to determine election outcomes that may not reflect voter preferences.
Trump and his followers have been helped by the Biden administration and the impact of inflation. Despite some significant legislative successes, the botched exit from Afghanistan, the inept engagement with Saudi Arabia over energy costs, and the apparent failure to address immigration issues create plenty of uncertainty and discomfort about the administration’s ability to handle major issues.
The mid-term elections Nov. 8 may produce a substantial win for Trump and Trumpism. They might not. But in any case, they seem destined to exacerbate polarization and further enflame emotions.
Indictments of those close to Trump, and perhaps even Trump, will drive an even deeper wedge between the parties.
The Jan. 6 House select committee’s subpoena of Trump to testify has been described by a former federal prosecutor as “the most aggressive ... I’ve ever seen.” Trump’s 14-page response probably didn’t help him: Another former federal prosecutor called it “powerfully incriminating evidence that will be introduced against him when he’s prosecuted.”
Trumpsters may point to the Justice Department and the FBI as politicized institutions. But former Trump loyalists are the ones helping make the cases against Trump. For example, among many:
• Former Attorney General Bill Barr famously said: “I told him that the stuff that his people were shoveling out to the public was bullsh-t. I mean, that the claims of fraud were bullsh-t.”
• Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed with Barr that there was no evidence of election fraud — and encouraged Trump to concede.
• Jeff Rosen, Trump’s former acting attorney general, told the Jan. 6 committee that Trump insisted that DOJ “Just say the election is corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen.”
• Tom Barrack, billionaire, head of Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and now facing criminal charges, calls his support for Trump “disastrous,” noting that Trump was seen as someone “who could not spell Middle East.”
The Washington Post reported that “at least 86 judges — ranging from jurists serving at the lowest levels of state court systems to members of the United States Supreme Court” rejected lawsuits filed by Trump or his supporters.
For now, Trump’s own words — on tape — show a man guided, not by democratic principles or the Constitution, but by arrogance and ignorance. Whether that ultimately matters, remains to be seen.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.