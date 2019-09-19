Column: The U.S. has Iran cornered, and that's part of the problem

Al-Arabiya via APIn this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel on Saturday, Sept. 14, the smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility can be seen in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels attacked the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and another major oilfield Saturday, sparking huge fires at a vulnerable chokepoint for global energy supplies.