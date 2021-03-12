This has been a year of slavish adherence to numbers. Nineteen is the number that is uppermost is our thoughts everyday, but many others are with us too.
Been anywhere this past week? Do you know exactly how many days it has been since you were last in a store … walked with a masked friend … had a distanced meal with others?
Bring out those hands … time to count to seven or maybe to 12. Reassure yourself the requisite number of days has passed and you are asymptomatic. Probably do not need to schedule a COVID-19 test this week.
How many months has it been since you were in the same room with your extended family? Bet you know the answer to that without counting. A painful number that only reminds you how many more months might need to be added to that total before a reunion can be scheduled.
Number of active cases in your town, county and state -- you monitor those figures weekly, maybe daily if you really want to be on top of the data. Since these numbers fluctuate constantly, your brain is overloaded with new information faster than it is possible to retain.
Need to know how many symptoms you may possibly be experiencing? No problem; lists are always available for reference. Why weren’t the answers to test questions so easy to find when you were a student?
I have never been a “numbers person.” This year, I am and not by choice. Counting has been a way to cope, to calm and to convince ourselves to carry on.
As March returns, we are all too well aware of the 12 months that have been dominated by the pandemic. That 12 has concluded and we turn the page to one and begin to count again.
Janet Falkenstein is a resident of Gloucester.