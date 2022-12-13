Twenty-seven percent of the children in Gloucester live in poverty. That’s according to a report released last December by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.
Think about it for a moment, over a quarter of the children in this beautiful, picturesque, small city by the sea live in poverty. That’s unconscionable, it’s way too many — it should be zero. Nevertheless, it is possible to provide some comfort, joy, and relief to these kids for a brief shining moment.
Where to begin? Well, as the nation’s first seaport proudly promotes the shop locally/celebrate locally thing, start by giving locally. You can do so by donating to one or more of the community non-profits and organizations listed below that is working to make a difference in the lives of needy local kids and their families.
A recent Gallup poll showed that, during this holiday season, American adults are estimated to spend $932 each on gifts. We can share some of that. So, dig deep and help make Christmas morning, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or whatever a little more magical for those that need the assistance that you can provide.
Visit the location or go to the associated link below to offer your gift. Give to one or give to more. Give a dollar or give some more. It all helps and is fully appreciated.
And please, never underestimate the generosity of America’s first seaport!
• The Salvation Army bell ringers make it easy to drop a few dollars into their buckets on your way in and out of Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing in Gloucester, or Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St. in Manchester. and you could always volunteer to ring for a shift or two by calling The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812 and asking for Gina, Sandra or Lenny.
• Action Inc. (actioninc.org)
• Pathways for Children (pw4c.org)
• Wellspring House (wellspringhouse.org)
• Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, a joint effort of Action, Pathways, and Wellspring. You can express your kindness by giving collectively to capeannkids.org.
• The Open Door (foodpantry.org)
• The Grace Center (lifebridgenorthshore.org/gracecenter)
• Churches of your choice, and the synagogue (check the weekly listings in this newspaper).
• Children’s Friend and Family Services (jri.org), which runs the Justice Resource Institute’s YOUnity program at 6 Elm St. in Gloucester.
• Rotary Club of Gloucester (gloucesterrotary.org)
• Toys for Tots Marine Corps Program that collects new, unwrapped toys at area drugstores and other locations. Drop a toy in one of its bins or donate (toysfortotsma.org/donations/)
• Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., where you can fill a beach bus with toys for Pathways (#BeauportBeachBus)
• Cape Ann DCF Holiday Gift Drive. For kids in the state Department of Children and Families system. (capeanndcfgiftdrive.wixsite.com/website.)
• Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 home holiday dinner deliveries. Volunteer cooks, servers, and drivers needed. (Donate money, not food ,to American Legion Post 3, P.O. Box 122, Gloucester, MA 01930.)
• Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road. Drop by and grab a paper decoration off the giving tree. There’ll be a written gift request so you can shop nearby for the item and return it to the Y.
• State Sen. Bruce Tarr’s annual toy drive has gone virtual and is suggesting donations to local charities listed at northshoreholidaytoydrive.org.
And I’m sure there are many more local organizations that need help that I may have missed.
I will always remember that Christmas week years ago, when on a gray and late snowy afternoon, my wife, young daughter, and I picked up three empty Christmas stockings from the old Eastern Bank. They were to be filled with some small toys and toiletries and returned to the bank for distribution to folks staying at a local shelter. We walked over to Walgreens, across a soft, quiet, and decorated Main Street, to a buy a few stocking stuffers. Seemed like no big deal, not that expensive, and easy to do.
As we checked our purchases, the young woman working the cash register asked quietly, almost in a whisper, “Are these things for someone in need?” How did she know, we wondered?
“Why as a matter of fact, yes they are,” my wife replied.
“I could tell,” she said softly, “I was one of the homeless kids that got those gifts — they made a difference.”
And so can you.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.