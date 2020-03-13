Column: Trump administration fails crisis communication test

The Trump administration is dealing with a health crisis of a magnitude unseen in modern times. Unfortunately, by committing one communications sin after another it created a credibility crisis that undermines its own experts.
The latest example: Cancellation of the daily briefing on Thursday, March 12, even as multiple announcements of major national events are being announced. This communicates fear, not leadership.
Much has been written about good and bad crisis communication since the Tylenol recall in 1982 after seven deaths as a result of cyanide poising. Johnson & Johnson responded quickly by recalling Tylenol and was rewarded when sales resumed for its timely public responses and candor throughout the crisis.
In contrast, communications around the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant accident in 1979 lead to distrust and fear. A Washington Post assessment in October 1982 lauded Johnson & Johnson’s performance at Three Mile Island’s expense, noting that “the company’s response did more damage than the original incident.”
Unfortunately, by committing repeated sins of crisis communications the president and his team have made, and continue to make, a bad situation worse. The stock market’s negative reaction on March 12 to his speech to the nation the night before highlighted what was largely already known: When President Trump injects his hunches and assumptions — as well as statements to be corrected — into a conversation that includes real experts, he confuses and confounds his audiences.
Standard elements of crisis communications are seemingly ignored by the administration. And it may be too late to recover. But looking ahead, NASA’s experience in 2003 might be worth considering.
On Feb. 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia fell apart during reentry. Seven astronauts perished. In the days following, NASA implemented its crisis plan with twice-daily briefings. It refused to speculate — and spoke with one voice through a credible and effective spokesperson who happened to be the shuttle program manager.
The impacts of coronavirus crisis, now a pandemic, are much larger. But big government has big responsibilities and communication — honest, factual, credible — is a vital leadership element in managing a crisis.
Today, leadership is coming from governors, mayors, corporations, organized sports and Broadway, where decisions are being made based on facts and communicated by leaders.
In contrast to the Trump administration, NASA during February 2003 didn’t commit the sins of crisis communications.
NASA was prepared. It had a plan, a designated spokesperson, spoke with one voice and it had facts. It didn’t speculate and its staff was trained for such an event. It appears the Trump administration had no plan and when a spokesman was designated — the vice president — he was undermined by the person who designated him. Apparently, experts were sidelined or ignored, at least early on.
NASA communicators were never absent from the scene and responses were timely and credible. The Trump administration downplayed the seriousness of the emerging crisis until it was too late. Its responses were often vague and confusing, with conflicting reports on testing, exposures and the potential length of the crisis.
NASA understood the importance of information to key stakeholders including families, public officials — and the media. Either the administration did not understand the importance of accurate, timely information to stakeholders or they decided for reasons other than public safety to deflect, dismiss and even dispute facts that highlighted the emerging nature of an international crisis.
NASA controlled information through timely briefings by a credible spokesperson. Rumors were addressed, facts as they emerged were presented. And NASA continued to communicate as long as there was a public need. In contrast, the administration lost control of the message at the outset by largely downplaying or ignoring what was becoming apparent to almost everyone.
NASA recognized the value of honest, factual information and the dangers of fabrication. It responded quickly and effectively. It provided facts, clarified information where necessary to avoid confusion and put events and information in context. This Administration is loose with facts, ignores context and continues to dismiss, deflect and dispute — and even denigrate its critics — in an effort to undermine the credibility of others. Instead it creates fear and uncertainty.
So now it’s up to state and local leaders, heads of organizations, corporate leaders and interested citizens to act and to show the leadership missing from Washington. Fortunately, across the country those leaders recognize that waiting is not an option. They are acting regionally and locally, and they are being supported as they should.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident. He is the co-author of Feb. 17, 2003 article on the NASA experience in the Boston Business Journal.
