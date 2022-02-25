There was a time when it would be unthinkable for a former president to undermine efforts by a sitting president to work with allies to prevent a war. Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that Donald Trump, the former president has been, and is still doing, just that.
Putin crossed a line with the declaration that two breakaway regions of Ukraine are now independent states. Early Thursday, he followed up with attacks starting across Ukraine.
Trump can hardly be blamed for the invasion, but he crossed a line with his praise of Putin earlier this week. and he kept it up even as the latest attacks by Russia were underway. Late Wednesday (Thursday in Ukraine) he called into Fox News, telling Laura Ingraham that Putin now sees “the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration…And it all happened because of a rigged election.”
Trump Tuesday praised Putin before a radio talk show audience: “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ … So, Putin declares… a large section of Ukraine… independent. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ Here’s a guy who’s very savvy, I know him very well.”
Among former presidents, only Donald Trump would knowingly and forcefully undercut the current president during what may be one of the greatest crises involving the potential for large-scale military conflict in seven decades.
Trump’s comments this week have reportedly been played widely and often in Russia, no doubt to the delight, and likely encouragement if not insistence, from the Kremlin.
Trump has made no secret that he might run in 2024. It seems likely that Republicans could take both the House and Senate in this year’s Congressional elections. In the meantime, Trump keeps up the drumbeat of false claims about a “rigged election.”
This isn’t just about the United States and the Biden Administration. He’s undermining the NATO alliance of 30 countries and others such as Australia and Japan that are supporting sanctions against Russia. He’s also undermining any hope of getting other countries – Iran and North Korea for example – to give up their nuclear weapons, as did Ukraine in 1994 in exchange for a security guarantee signed by, yes, Russia and the United States.
Has he gone too far this time? His comments come as he faces the results of the House Select Committee on January 6. But Republican victories this year might put that to bed. He faces several legal challenges involving civil and criminal charges as well. But they may have more impact on his business interests than on his politics and could be more complicated if he becomes a declared candidate.
Trump or a Trump-backed candidate could be elected president in 2024. Former state department secretary Mike Pompeo has expressed interest and already has a Political Action Committee. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) ran for the nomination in 2016 and told CBS’s “Face the Nation” as recently as December “I came in second (for the nomination). There’s a long history of runners-up becoming the next nominee.”
It’s no surprise that some conservative Republicans have condemned Trump’s words of praise. Rep. Liz Cheney said, “Former President Trump’s adulation of Putin today — including calling him a ‘genius’ — aids our enemies.’’ Kinzinger said “Let me, with all my might, condemn this … You can criticize policy, but this is insane and feeds into Putin’s narrative.” Conservative writer Matt Lewis of the Daily Beast told a television audience oWednesday morning that Trump’s comments were tantamount to “providing aid and comfort, at least intellectually” to the enemy.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has supported a tough line on Russia saying Tuesday “I will continue to try to work with the Biden administration and Senate Democrats to create crippling sanctions for Putin’s invasion.”
NATO is unified. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called for a meeting of NATO leaders Friday. He said the launch of a war, “shattered peace on the European continent…This is a brutal act of war.” He reportedly is prepared to invoke NATO’s Article 5 and presumably activate the NATO Response Force to protect NATO member countries.
Only Putin can be blamed for starting a war in Europe. But Donald Trump and those around him, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, continue to do all they can to undermine the Biden Administration – and NATO. President Biden has certainly made mistakes. But Trump beating the “rigged election” drum and saying that Putin “was going to be satisfied with a peace and now sees…incompetence and the stupidity of this administration” is delusional and very, very dangerous.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.