Ronald Reagan warned in 1964 that “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” It was two years after he became a Republican. He went on to support Barry Goldwater for president. It was the year Donald Trump entered college, ultimately graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968 and being elected president in 2016.
Two Republican presidents. One warned about the fragility of democracy. The other did all he could to undermine it, with the tacit, at times open, support of prominent party leaders.
Reagan in his January 1981 inauguration speech also said, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” He added that, “I ask you not simply to ‘Trust me’ but to trust your values — our values — and to hold me responsible for living up to them.”
Public trust in government rose under Reagan from below 30% to over 40%. Now, public trust is just 20% following a low point of 17% during the Trump years.
Trump attacks institutions. Apparently by design, public trust dropped. It has recovered a little, but the Biden administration faces headwinds — inflation, climate, Supreme Court decisions on guns and abortion, Ukraine, immigration, etc. — that make confidence and trust a tough sell.
Trump’s efforts to undermine government are under a spotlight in the Jan. 6 committee hearings. and Republicans, not Democrats, are holding the light.
On June 23, three former top Justice Department officials — all Trump appointees — testified how the former president tried in a Dec. 18 White House meeting to wrest control of the department. They testified how they and other officials threatened widespread resignations if Trump followed through with his plan. Only then did Trump backdown from putting in as acting head of Justice a person willing to do whatever Trump asked. One witness called Trump’s choice “incompetent.” Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone described the White House meeting as “unhinged.”
Peter Drucker, who BusinessWeek called “the man who invented management,” wrote that “The leaders who work most effectively … never say ‘I.’ … They think ‘we’; they think ‘team.’ … They accept responsibility and don’t sidestep it. ... This is what creates trust, what enables you to get the task done.” For Trump, trust and responsibility don’t exist and there is no “we” and no team. “I alone can fix it” he boasted in 2016.
Maybe some Republican leaders, and some conservative media, are finally accepting the fact that Trump is “proven unfit for power again.” The conservative Washington Examiner’s editorial board wrote that Trump “is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again” on June 29. It was written following scathing testimony from a former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, before the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Examiner’s editorial board concluded that Hutchinson’s “testimony confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power.”
Hutchinson may have provided the most dramatic and impactful testimony so far. But she’s just one of a growing list of Republicans providing damaging testimony before the committee that point to a president who did everything he could to undermine democracy.
Trump may still think “I alone can fix it,” even if it apparently takes witness tampering. But he’s not good at fixing things, only breaking them, and never seeing himself as responsible. Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the Jan. 6 committee, reminded the audience at a recent hearing that “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”
Management guru Drucker said “… responsible management is the alternative to tyranny and our only protection against it.”
At that 1964 Republican National Convention, Reagan reminded attendees that “We don’t pass (freedom) on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same. and if we don’t do this, we will spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children what it once was like in America to be free.”
Reagan certainly wasn’t thinking coup or sedition or insurrection. He understood his duty to the Constitution. Donald Trump clearly does not.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.