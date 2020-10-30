Two votes are of special interest next Tuesday. One is on the future of the nation and the other is about the future education of Gloucester kids (Question 3). One marks four years of national chaos and unpredictability while the other marks years of local planning, deliberation and decision-making
One vote is about an individual who puts self ahead of all else. The other is about an institutional process involving elected officials, volunteers committed to education and consideration of community issues and needs.
Events leading to both votes date back at least five years. Donald Trump’s famous entry as candidate coming down the escalator was in June 2015. A year earlier, an analysis of Gloucester schools determined that East Gloucester Elementary School was most in need of a new facility.
One follows four years of chaos, lies, self-aggrandizement, self-pity and failure to address a coronavirus that has led to the deaths of more than 225,000 Americans.
The other extended over hundreds of hours of deliberation, planning and public discussion and more than 30 public meetings involving the City Council, the School Committee, the Theken administration, state legislators, civic leaders and the Massachusetts School Building Authority. It resulted in a series of critical votes and approvals leading to next week’s vote on Question 3.
In contrast, four years of the Trump administration was topped off by events this past week as coronavirus spiraled out of control, the president’s chief of staff announced matter-of-factly that “We’re not going to control the pandemic” and dismissing, even mocking, the views of experts.
One of the most noteworthy events was the Vice President -- head of the coronavirus task force – testing positive for Covid-19 and then being designated an “essential worker,” not because he is second in line to lead the country, but to defy health guidelines so he can campaign.
Trump suffers from self-deception and plays the victim card like no one before him. He lavishes praise on dictators while talking about the importance of protecting voter integrity. He uses the bully pulpit to undermine vital institutions and puts gut instinct ahead of experts. His antics are exhausting and regardless of the outcome, he’s not likely to change.
In the meantime, and regardless of which side you’re on, local government and citizens have modeled how the democratic process should work. The Massachusetts School Building Authority’s process leading to approval of state funding for the new school is well established. It requires a town or city to compete for funding. Gloucester did and prevailed thanks to a strong case and an overwhelming commitment from those responsible for governing and for educating the children of Gloucester parents.
The city has worked hard to balance community concerns with educational needs. As Superintendent of Schools Ben Lummis wrote in a recent column “It is time to look beyond the false choice of either a new school or honoring Pvt. Joseph Mattos. . . . Both are essential expressions of respect for qualities that make Gloucester great.”
The outcomes are uncertain. President Trump did little to expand his base. His unpredictability is one of the reasons economists and Wall Street are turning positive on a Biden administration: Moody’s Analytics recently concluded that a Biden presidency would produce stronger economic growth and create more jobs than would a second Trump term. A New York Times headline helps tell the story: “Covid-19 Under Control, China’s Economy Surges Ahead.”
In the meantime, voters in Gloucester are engaged in a local issue with significant consequences. Large segments of the community have participated in a democratic process focused – with extensive local news coverage -- on what’s best for the community. The outcome, whatever it is, will disappoint some, but not because they were denied a voice or mocked or criticized for a position. That’s the way it should work.
Carl Gustin is Gloucester resident and retired executive who writes occasionally on national, regional and local issues.