Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.