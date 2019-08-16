For the past several years, a frequent topic of discussion by employers in our state has centered around the workforce crisis. From hospitality to health care, nearly all sectors are facing a shortage of workers, particularly for entry-level positions. Sadly, what’s become a crisis for many private businesses has become a catastrophe for the community-based human services sector, which is experiencing vacancies at alarmingly high rates. With research estimating the commonwealth needs another 24,000 human services workers to meet a rising demand, it’s time for our legislators to act.
The single biggest factor contributing to the loss of qualified workers from the community-based human services sector is the pay inequity between private workers and their state counterparts. According to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services website, an entry-level state social worker with a bachelor’s degree can expect to earn a starting salary of $54,300. Yet, state reimbursement rates, the primary source of funding for community-based agencies, is considerably lower despite workers in the community sector having equal qualifications and performing similar work. This makes it impossible for human services agencies that support local residents in their communities to compete for and retain talent. For example, a similarly credentialed candidate in the private sector could make as much as $15,000 less per year just by working for a community-based agency. With Massachusetts having one of the highest costs of living in the country, it’s understandable that workers are jumping to more financially rewarding opportunities. In reality, they have no choice.
At present, Bridgewell, a human services organization with programs on the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, whose mission is to work with and care for the most vulnerable citizens of the commonwealth, currently has a 15% worker vacancy rate. As president and CEO, I, along with my colleagues, am deeply concerned we’ll soon reach a tipping point where our most qualified, passionate candidates can simply no longer afford to work for us. This is an immediate threat to all private agencies that will soon inhibit us from being able to provide the highest quality care and services to the people we serve.
All of this is ironic, as private sector providers are often first in line to train, supervise and mentor human services staff who leave for higher-paying jobs with the state. At Bridgewell, we’ve even had managers, who loved their jobs and the people they serve, leave for non-managerial state positions in order to receive higher pay. While I hate to lose these valued employees, I fully sympathize with their predicament and understand why they elected to accept these state positions: They too have families to support and children to care for, all while managing the high costs associated with living in Massachusetts.
There is, however, a glimmer of hope. Two bills, House 138, sponsored by state Rep. Kay Khan, and Senate 1077, sponsored by state Sen. Cindy Friedman, are being discussed on Beacon Hill. Senate 1077 addresses fair pay for comparable work. The bill lays out a plan for all human services employees who have contracts funded by Health and Human Services to be compensated at the same rate as their state counterparts for the same job responsibilities. Passage of these bills will be the first step in addressing the catastrophic situation human services providers are facing. If nothing is done and the Fair Pay for Comparable Work bill is not passed, the situation will only worsen. Agencies like Bridgewell will ultimately be forced to reduce or eliminate services, and the people who we call friends, family and neighbors will have limited and, in some cases, no access to the help and support they so desperately need.
Christopher Tuttle is president and CEO of Bridgewell.
