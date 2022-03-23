It’s time for Gloucester to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture of Main Street, but we need Beacon Hill lawmakers to help make it so.
It was just two years ago, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, that Gov. Charlie Baker signed his emergency Order No. 50 granting cities and towns the authority to permit outdoor dining at restaurants. That allowance is set to expire on April 1 and there is nothing to replace it.
Presently under consideration in the state Senate, however, is a brief provision, tucked way inside a recently passed House of Representatives’ $1.6 billion supplemental Fiscal Year 2022 budget bill, that would allow cities and towns to extend alfresco dinning – but only for another year.
What’s with that? We need more than a year extension. We need the option to dine in the street when we want to and not when Beacon Hill tells us we can. Let the locals decide.
We also need the option while the days are getting longer and warmer. We can’t wait for the Legislature to extend the April Fool’s Day expiration date while debating a supplemental budget that can take forever.
The ability to dine outside shouldn’t be delayed while legislators overthink and then debate its merits. We know what they are. We can lose half the summer while they talk, talk and talk. The outdoor dining provision needs to be pulled from the money bill and advanced as a stand-alone piece legislation – today.
Our own Sen. Bruce Tarr got it right when he filed a bill (S.2594) which leaves it up to the “city or town (to) approve requests for expansion of outdoor table service or extensions of earlier granted approvals.” We shouldn’t have to come crawling back to Beacon Hill every two years for permission to dine outside.
Over the years of the pandemic, the governor’s order was a lifeline for restaurants that temporarily used public sidewalks and streets for outdoor dining. As these establishments slowly recover from two years of COVID restrictions, it’s time to give them a break.
Now that Gloucester’s Main Street restaurants, sandwich shops, coffee cafés and pizza parlors are nearing pre-pandemic full capacity, we need to permanently extend the assistance of outdoor dining and help them make up for the big losses they suffered over the last two long years.
The many small businesses that line Main Street and stayed open after 5 p.m. benefited from additional shopping generated by outdoor dining patrons. Permanent outdoor dining can add vibrancy to downtown, keep workers employed and help generate additional sales as we continue to rebound from COVID restrictions.
Outdoor dining and its associated activities can transform Gloucester’s downtown streetscape. It can enhance the joy of Main Street celebrations like Fiesta, block parties, the Third and Fourth of July, the sidewalk bazaar, and Schooner Weekend.
It can contribute to a thriving thoroughfare where locals and visitors alike can enjoy Gloucester’s myriad places to eat that are both entertaining and attractive. Recall the ingenuity some establishments displayed in decorating the ugly jersey barriers that separated their patrons from vehicular traffic. It can also bring out the creativity many used during holiday season to brighten up their storefronts.
People will benefit from more outdoor dining because, as medical professionals tell us, spending time outside in the fresh salty air is healthy and good for one’s overall well-being. and greeting friends, neighbors and passersby on the street helps bring us together as a community. Lord knows we can all use that today.
As we celebrate the 400th anniversary of the nation’s first seaport, let us recognize the strength and resiliency of our local economy, and honor the sense of place Main St. has in our history and psyche.
It may have taken a pandemic to get us where we are today, but it shouldn’t take another to get us where we ought to be.
Mangia!
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.