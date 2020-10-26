Six years ago, our School Committee and then our School Building Committee began the process that has led to our voting on Question No. 3 on this November’s ballot. During that entire time, the mission and goal has always been the same – to improve the excellence of our Gloucester Public Schools for our students, present and future. That improvement in excellence will benefit the students, their families, our teachers, Gloucester business and property owners, and all Gloucester citizens.
Many issues have been raised and addressed during this process – open space, honoring our veterans, providing for recreational access, neighborhood compatibility, and the transparency of the planning and political process. Our elected officials, from the School Committee, City Council and mayor to our state representatives and the governor, have been deeply involved. And most importantly, it has, from the beginning, been open to all of us to participate in as we saw fit.
Four simple factors have emerged to support a yes vote on Question No. 3:
First, the schools to be replaced, Veterans and East Gloucester, are physically insufficient, cannot be economically or educationally refurbished, and need to be replaced with new construction.
Second, our School Committee and School Building Committee have accomplished an incredible task in sorting through all of the alternatives – 14 different building plans, including repairing the existing schools, and six different locations -- to come up with the best plan to serve our students.
Third, the City and the Massachusetts School Building Authority have come up with an affordable financing plan (approximately $25 per tax bill for the average Gloucester home) that we are unlikely to see again.
Fourth, the efforts of the community to honor Pvt. Joseph Mattos, and replace the softball field and the open space have been addressed in recent votes by the School Committee and the City Council.
We cannot afford to miss this opportunity. If we lose the financing offered by MSBA to pay for a third of the cost, the city will be faced with the prospect of paying for ineffective repairs to the existing schools on our own. Our kids and our teachers deserve the best that we can provide for them. The educational impact of an up-to-date, properly sized and safe school is good for Gloucester, and it is a smart investment for all of us.
Gloucester voters know a good deal when they see one. And Question No. 3 represents that good deal. Vote yes on Question No. 3.
Paul Lundberg is chair of Vote Yes! for Gloucester Kids, and formerly president of the Gloucester City Council.