One vote on the Nov. 3 ballot will have a direct, significant impact on the education of Gloucester’s students for decades to come. Failure to support the proposed debt exclusion on the ballot will leave the city with two unsatisfactory options to address the extensive structural and educational shortcomings of the East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools.
It will leave on the table some $26.9 million of state funding toward the overall $66.7 million cost of the project. It will wipe out six years of a deliberate and deliberative process to deliver quality education in a positive learning environment while protecting the health and safety of students, teachers and administrators.
Superintendent Ben Lummis has outlined two alternative paths if the vote fails. Lummis’ perspective is clear: “Neither one would be meeting the educational … needs of students today and certainly won’t as they continue.”
The two alternatives are at best a step backward and at worst an act of neglect toward elementary school children, their families and the broader community. A maintenance option puts the financial burden for any improvements entirely on the community while failing to address the multiple physical space and structural conditions that are a large part of the shortcomings at both schools. The other would be to start the process over.
Under the maintenance option, capital improvements to major systems, such as heating and cooling, and targeted renovations over a 10-year period could cost an estimated $60 million or more, with no state reimbursement. And it would do little to address space and other facility limitations of the two schools. A more limited approach would be short sighted, possibly triggering even higher costs for each facility to comply with current code requirements.
It was more than six years ago, August 2014, that the Master Plan Study of Gloucester Schools identified East Gloucester Elementary as the “most in need of a new facility.” In 2017, a series of events led to the proposed funding of a feasibility study for replacing or remodeling both East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools. Soon after that, Gloucester became one of only six Massachusetts jurisdictions approved to undertake such a study.
Now, after six years of progress -- with strong support from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, the City Council, the School Committee and teachers, administrators and parents -- the Massachusetts School Building Authority has voted to invest $26.7 million in a better education for Gloucester kids. When state funding was approved, Mayor Theken said, “We now have a unique opportunity to give our children … the tools needed to succeed in a modern learning environment that is a smart investment for the future of our City.”
Opponents will argue that a new school is simply too costly at a time when the impacts of the coronavirus are straining government and personal budgets, when job and economic anxiety are high and standard, normal social contact is low.
However, the annual cost to the owners of a $500,000 home will be $100, according to Gloucester CFO John Dunn. On a weekly basis, that amounts to less than $2. So, ask opponents this: For owners of homes assessed at $500,000, isn’t giving up the equivalent of one medium coffee once a week at a local coffee shop worth giving Gloucester children a better education in a safer, cleaner and modern learning facility -- and the broader community a stronger, brighter more secure future?
Opponents will also argue that it’s teachers, not schools, that make the difference in education. They’ll suggest that a good teacher can teach in any environment and get good results. But when distractions abound, whether from inadequate heating and cooling, “rot and deterioration,” “infiltration of … water and pests,” overcrowding or lack of technology, teaching and learning suffer. Ask the teachers: Earlier this year more than 30 teachers and staff at East Gloucester made an impassioned and detailed plea to the City Council to address “the many challenges…staff faces daily -- all of which would be addressed by a new building.”
It’s time to support the efforts of city leaders and the “Vote Yes for Gloucester Kids” committee. It’s time to support the debt exclusion. It’s simply too important to kids, families, teachers, administrators, employers and the larger community to let this opportunity pass.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and former board member of Pathways for Children who writes occasionally on national, regional and local issues.