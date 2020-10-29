The city of Gloucester has a major opportunity to partner with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) to replace East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial Elementary schools with a combined, modern facility that will benefit students, teachers, and the city of Gloucester for the next 50-plus years.
Contrary to what may have been written in these columns recently, plans for this project go back to 2014 when an assessment of the physical conditions of our elementary schools was first conducted. In 2016, a statement of interest was submitted to the MSBA to renovate or replace the two schools. In 2017, the project was accepted by the MSBA as one of 17 out of 92 applications based upon the fact that the two schools are exhausted and failing. The new, consolidated building will be capable of housing 440-plus students within a 90,000 square foot building and is designed to meet current and future educational requirements.
Both buildings currently have profound deficiencies that compromise student learning and services; inadequate, 70-year-old heating, plumbing and electrical systems; safety, and accessibility issues; 30% less space than required to meet the diverse educational needs of students; inadequate technology infrastructure; non-compliant and inadequate access for individuals with disabilities; a lack of meeting space for the support of students with special needs; and poor working conditions
The total project cost is $66.7 million. The MSBA, however, will reimburse the city of Gloucester up to a maximum of $26.9 million, bringing the cost of the new school to $39.8 million to replace two aging, substandard schools with a consolidated school. The estimated cost to the homeowner is not to exceed 20 cents per $1,000. For example, the annual cost for a home valued at $500,000 will be $100 per year ($25 per quarter, less than $9 per month).
There is no “no-cost” option given the current condition of the two schools. An analysis of the cost estimate to try to maintain the two inadequate buildings is in the area of $18 million per building, bringing the cost (in today’s dollars) to $36 million. Renovations and additions would cost even more due to building code compliance issues. As stated above, a brand-new facility with reimbursement will cost $39.8 million.
The City of Gloucester has authorized funding for the relocation of the softball field currently located at the Mattos playground due to the need of the land to build an adequately sized new elementary school. In so doing, and as was done for Sgt. Becker at West Parish, the recreational playground areas at the new school will be rededicated to Pvt. Joseph Mattos. The Gloucester School Committee has already officially voted to do so.
The city of Gloucester has authorized funding for the demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School and for the creation of an open, public recreation area as part of a state legislative approval of the land transfer for the construction of the new school.
Dropoff and pickup of students has been safely designed to occur on campus and not on Webster Street.
The new school site has been designed for 120 parked cars on site, separate circulation flows for cars and buses, and an additional afternoon pickup loop which will accommodate 63 cars.
Last, the new school has been designed to maximize community use, with “public” sections of the building -- gymnasium/theater, cafeteria and media center -- separated from the academic wing. This will facilitate the public’s use of the building for many diverse activities.
It has been mentioned, publicly, that teachers can teach anywhere; therefore, we do not need the new school. It is my hope and conviction that we will not continue to teach children in some classrooms that are 50 degrees in winter while others are excessively warm in order to prove that point.
Let’s build this new school for the children of Gloucester. I urge you to vote “yes” on Question 3.
Dr. Richard Safier is the former superintendent of schools for Gloucester and a member of the East Gloucester/Veterans School Building Committee.