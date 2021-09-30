On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Gloucester voters will have the choice to reaffirm their mayoral leadership of the last half-dozen years or strike a new path.
Either way, as a candidate, the next mayor should provide his/her forward-thinking agenda of vision, policy and plans, not just a rehash of what they’ve done in the past as public officials -– that gets old fast. We want to know what the next mayor is planning on that’s new, and what’s next.
Voters want details – a whole lot of details, as managing the city is complicated. We’ve all seen or heard the candidates’ brochure-like identification of bulleted issues along with a sentence or two. At this time, however, we need more information so we can determine, before entering the voting booth, whether or not we like the direction they will take our city over the next two years and why.
In a small community such as ours, voters often decide on who should occupy City Hall’s corner office based on familial relations. Many of us know and are often related to each other. In Gloucester all politics is personal. That makes the vision thing, policy agenda and planning initiatives all the more important. I should know, as I was raised in a nearby city where more than one of my uncles and cousins often sat in the mayor’s seat.
In advancing their platforms, the candidates should appeal to all the voters and not just their base, as the next mayor will lead and serve us all.
In a strong mayor type of government such as ours, the mayor touches the lives of many residents on many things. Those things run the gamut from snow removal and filling potholes, to moral and ethical leadership.
Especially in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor should keep us safe and informed while serving as the city’s face to the outside world. Although the mayor establishes the city’s agenda, it can get set aside when unforeseen circumstances such as fishing disasters, fires, floods and even a recession arise. At times like these, mayoral leadership should display strength of character, empathy of spirit, and a determination of will that leads the city through the turmoil.
The first thing the newly elected mayor should do is surround him/herself with the best and brightest operational managers available. That means showcasing our city as an attractive and fun place to work.
To do that, the new mayor must first ensure a safe and non-hostile work environment for all city employees.
On the policy and planning front, the mayor should take the lead in initiating and informing the drafting of a new city master plan. That plan must emphasize the best of what makes Gloucester Gloucester and how to keep it that way while simultaneously allowing for planned and sustainable growth, development, and conservation.
The mayor should then direct the relevant city committees, commissions and boards to begin a comprehensive review and revision of our zoning and other ordinances.
With an updated master plan in place, the new mayor should then issue a strategy for achieving 10% of the city’s housing stock as affordable. We don’t need more housing in Gloucester, we need more affordable housing.
The new mayor should provide a commercial economic development plan for Main Street, both east and west, that fills the vacancies with more than pizza, hair and nails, and vintage clothing shops – not that there’s anything wrong with them.
The new mayor should embrace a bold, innovative and creative public development for the waterfront parcel known as I4-C2. The proposed Gloucester Forum is a good alternative to the existing dirt parking lot and should be considered.
The new mayor should display a sense of urgency around climate change and appoint a Sustainability Director to advise on what actions need to be taken to reduce our heat-trapping pollutants and protect our city from the impacts of climate change, especially excessive heat, accelerated sea-level rise and stronger storms.
The mayor will also sit on the School Committee, so a long-term vision for our children’s educational future is in order.
Even in areas where the mayor lacks any official role, he/she will have a powerful position to influence the governor, Beacon Hill lawmakers, and our own City Council.
The mayor should also convene stakeholders around priorities that need more than a City Hall insider’s take on things.
In Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and challenger Greg Verga, voters picked two qualified finalists who would clearly emphasize different aspects of the job and who seem to have different views on the direction the city should go.
Over the next several weeks, it will be up to the candidates to prove to the voters who is most qualified and why they deserve our support.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and long-time contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.