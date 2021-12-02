The late New York Governor Mario Cuomo once said, “We campaign in poetry, but when we’re elected, we’re forced to govern in prose.” and so it goes for Gloucester’s new mayor, Greg Verga, and the new City Council. Next month the hard work of unlyrical governing begins.
Winning their individual elections was the easy part. Working together in their electorally arranged union will be more challenging. To succeed, the mayor and council need to begin the new year and their terms by doing three things.
Relationships. With its built-in checks and balances, the give-and-take of the separate but equal branches of our local government will at times lead to differences of opinion, as it should. How those differences are resolved, however, is crucial to whether they can govern efficiently.
Irrespective of why, how well, or for how long the mayor and individual councilors have known each other, their functional places in city government will be changed. That distinction will require a code of conduct beginning with a recognition of their familiarity, but also an embracing of the City Charter that ultimately defines their roles.
How they behave toward one another will also be critical. To be sustained, their relationship will require a civil and conscious attention to detail. If not, the relationship will break down like a bad marriage.
First however, the council itself must forge its own internal working affiliations as the members have been elected/re-elected independently and not as a slate with similar positions.
Councilors will have their own constituencies to please – people that promoted their candidacies, supported their platforms, and helped them elected. and four councilors will represent the city at large, while five will speak for the wards and their special interests.
So, not only will the new councilors confront the typical challenges of group decision-making, but they will bring their own agendas to Kyrouz Auditorium.
A clash of personalities is also possible, as is the clash of thinking people who hold strong opinions on how best to govern, manage, and lead the city. Again, reconciling those differences will be crucial to cooperative good governing.
Adding to the pressure, the mayor and council’s work will be performed in public. Their deliberations will be scrutinized by the press and people, including anyone anywhere with access to a computer.
Communication. Civil discourse will be another factor in maintaining the City Hall relationship. With respectful dialogue between the branches, a trust can be fostered that should lead to successful governance.
As the mayor and council will soon recognize, the challenges facing the city will exert tremendous pressure on them requiring a collaborative, open, honest, and ongoing exchange of ideas. To be successful, their work will have to be a joint effort.
In addition to their own internal team huddles, there should be a regular exchange of information with the residents of Gloucester, as we need to know the who, what, when, and why of their decisions. Transparency in the sausage-making is a must. After all, we the people voted to put them where they are, and we have high expectations that they will do great things.
Policy. The mayor should begin the policy-setting agenda by calling for a special session of the council, as provided for in the charter.
At that forum, Mayor Verga should present his view on the present economic, political and social conditions of the city, followed by an articulation of his top three priorities for the coming year.
The mayor’s remarks should not only be made to the council but also to the people of Gloucester in the form of an annual state of the city address.
Led by the new council president, our local legislative body should respond in kind.
As they work together on reconciling their policy agendas, the mayor and council will have to respect their various leadership styles, and recognize their roles and responsibilities as laid out in the charter. The test will be how well they do that. The people of Gloucester will hold them accountable, especially at the next election.
In the small democratic enclave of America’s first seaport, the elected privilege and solemn duty of exercising power, leadership, and authority must be performed with good intentions.
The mayor and council need to bond as a team; communicate often, honestly, and effectively; and advance those policies best suited not for today alone but for tomorrow as well.
If together they succeed, so too will Gloucester.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.