The Gloucester City Council is a separate but equal branch of our municipal government — separate from but equal to the mayor.
The nine-member council is comprised of four members elected at large and five elected from each ward. They serve a two-year term.
The council derives its primary authority from the city charter — our local constitution.
From their members, they choose a president and vice president to preside over their meetings. They also hire and oversee the city clerk and auditor.
They approve or reject the city’s annual budget as proposed by the mayor.
They can investigate the affairs of City Hall, including the conduct and performance of executive branch departments. They can subpoena witnesses, call for evidence, and require independent audits.
Exercising its checks and balances role, the council confirms the mayor’s appointments of over a dozen department heads, and citizen volunteers to forty committees, commissions and boards.
Among their duties, the council legislates into law city ordinances, including zoning and grants special permits for major projects like shopping malls and small projects like temporary docks.
For an annual salary of $11,500 plus benefits, the council meets twice a month. Their three standing committees: Ordinance and Administration, Budget and Finance, and Planning and Development, meet more often. Some councilors work hard, for others, there’s no heavy lifting.
Irrespective of whether Gloucester has a strong or weak mayor, the next council should assert its role as a powerful and legitimate branch of city government.
Do your job: The next City Council should be familiar with the full charter as it describes how Gloucester government works. They should read it, and then read it again.
They should be most knowledgeable, however, about their own rights and responsibilities. For some, that would be an enlightening experience.
Know the rules: The next council should know and understand Robert’s Rules of Order. These are the standard rules-of-engagement for hearings and debate at city hall.
It is council leadership, however, that should be most versed in how to preside over council deliberations.
And the next city clerk should be a parliamentarian advising the council on the rules of formal and orderly discourse.
Adhering to proper procedures will lead to fair, engaged and civil discussion engendering respectful communication, trust among members, and better decisions.
Crack the packet: The next council should do its homework. Before council meetings, members are provided with an agenda and packet of background materials. They should crack the packet, read the briefing documents, and come prepared to fully engage in debate. Too often, some councilors show up ill-equipped to make informed decisions. At a minimum, members of the next council should read their packets – that’s not too much to ask.
Attend all council meetings: As with most legislative bodies, the real work is done at the committee level. In addition to assignment to one of the three standing committees, members of the next City Council should attend the meetings of the other two committees. This is where in-depth discussion, questioning of those requesting action, and the drafting of recommendations to the full council occur. Rather than hearing a matter for the first time at the full council meeting, all councilors should know first-hand the issue they will be voting on.
Be proactive: In addition to their charter obligations, the next council should establish itself as an assertive deliberative body. Previous councils have sometimes operated as reactive chambers responding to agenda items placed before them by the mayor or reacting to the drama and events of the day. The dynamics of the institution need to change.
For example, the next council should exercise its oversight role in city government by holding regular oversight hearings in which the mayor and various department heads are requested to testify on issues most relevant to the city at the time.
Listen to the people: In addition to their formal hearings, the next council should hold regular listening sessions and hear directly from the people on matters upon which the council can act. An example is the private roads controversy. These open meetings should take place throughout the wards and precincts of the city where the people of Gloucester live, work and play.
The next council should also attend meetings of various city committees, commissions and boards. Here, the volunteers of Gloucester do important work that helps keep our city healthy, beautiful and strong. Councilors need to see up-close what these people do and how they do it, especially as the council has a role in their appointments.
Staff up: Relying on the city legal and other departments to assist and guide the council in its decisions puts the council at the effect of the politics and whims of the mayor to whom the professional staff report. The next council should have its own small professional staff.
On New Year’s Day, the next city council will be publicly sworn in and will elect its new leaders. That’s their first opportunity to begin the hard work so critical to keeping Gloucester’s 400-year-old experiment in self-governing alive.
Will their work to rejuvenate themselves take an act of political courage? No, but it will take an act of political will.
Will their work at self-reform be impactful? It must be.
Will their work at reinvigoration be necessary? Absolutely.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and long-time contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.