Column: What to call the island

What do I know? I’m just a newcomer. Relatively speaking, that is. I’ve lived in this town for nearly two decades, during which I taught half the kids (now young adults) who work at Market Basket. But I’ve lived here long enough to know that I’ll never live here long enough … I’ll always be a newcomer. With my “native” friends and neighbors, I cannot participate in those conversations about who taught us math or who married which high school sweetheart. I’m not part of any big local family. That means I have no cousins in town -- but on the plus side, no in-laws either. So everything I know about this place, I’ve had to learn, and there is still a lot I don’t know.
I don’t know where I live.
Oh, I know how to get home, and I’m glad to know my neighbors. I love this cussed, beautiful town, but I’m just not sure what to call it. Specifically, what should we call this island one can only reach by one of three bridges (once they fix the rail bridge)?
Sure, my tax bills show my Gloucester address, so I guess that’s official. But what do I know? Well, I know that after any travel — interstate, intercontinental or just to the Mall — I love the feeling of sweeping down the last hill on Route 128, along the Causeway and its Winslow Homer view of the boats on the Little River, and finally over the bridge, or I should say, “ovah da bridge,”,to my home, my town. (I also don’t know whether I go up to the mall down the line, or go down to the mall up the line, but that’s another question.)
So I really don’t feel like I’ve come home until I’m on the island. I know I live on an island, because I know the only way off it is over one of two bridges. I’ve also taken Capt. Bill’s tour through the Cut, up the river, around Halibut Point and back into the harbor. I live on an island -- a beautiful, friendly island, but an island with no name.
Of course, the city has been called Gloucester since 1623, but half of the city lies on the mainland. Apologies to the people of West Gloucester, but they just don’t have that experience of coming home “ovah da bridge.” And we cannot call the island side “East Gloucester,” well, because that name refers to one rather special neighborhood. And we cannot simply call the island side “Gloucester” because that leaves out our Westside story. Not to mention the town of Rockport, which is still, perhaps to their regret, on this island.
So what to call this island? “Cape Ann?” Well, the sign that welcomes you to Cape Ann is all the way down (or up) by exit 16 into Manchester. Cape Ann includes Essex as well. According to local historians, the original natives here called this place Annisquam, or just Squam, but now that only names one small peninsula of this island. According to Mark Kurlansky in his book “The Last Fish Tale,” we are lucky to have dodged the name given us by Capt. John Smith — Tragabigzanda (the name of his Turkish princess/lover) just doesn’t roll off the tongue. Imagine Tragabigzanda High School, or Tragabigzanda Stage Company, or, wow, the Tragabigzanda fisherman statue! We’d have been better off with Champlain’s moniker, “Beauport,” but that bit of French might be a bit much for the Portuguese and Italians in town. Maybe its English equivalent, “Good Harbor,” but then what would we call the best beach around?
So what should we call this island?
This past weekend, the John Bayliss Society held its first annual conference to celebrate the local author and his novels (“Gloucesterbook,” “Gloucestertide,” and “Gloucestermas”) about a fictionalized reality he renamed “Dogtown” located on “Cape Gloucester.” He may have been on to something.
After all, look at the satellite image of the island on Google Earth. You will see that 90% of the island, apart from the 10% settled along the coastlines, is the area we know as Dogtown. Since most of the island is known as Dogtown, why not call the island itself Dogtown? Plus, fittingly, we’d all be called “Dogs” — better than Gloucesterites, or Gloucesteronians, or Gloucestonians. Anyway, what do we call ourselves? Another question I’ve never gotten a good answer for.
But I’m not sure Sefatia would like to be mayor of Dogtown, nor do I think the constable of Dogtown would accept her as his boss. No one, after all, who lives in Dogtown wants it to become official anything — anything other than their own private domain. And considering what happened to the last village of Dogtown, maybe we should stay away from that name and that destiny.
Before the area was known as Dogtown, though, it was simply “The Commons.” Now that has a nice ring, don’t you think? After all, this island is shared in common by all of us in all of its neighborhoods, from Rockport to Lanesville, Annisquam, Bay View, Riverdale, Wheeler’s Point, Wolf Hill, Beacon Hill, East Gloucester, the Fort, Downtown and the Waterfront. We all share in its beauties, and we all share responsibility for its care. The Commons. A pretty good name for the island we share.
But what do I know?
This I do know: for me, the best name for this place we share is Home.
Roger Davis is a 20-year resident of Gloucester and a retired teacher of 18 years at O’Maley Middle School.
