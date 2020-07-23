There is nothing new about dumping news on Friday nights, essentially burying it when people, including journalists, begin to tune out for the weekend. By Monday morning, Friday night news is often overshadowed by events and any shock value has dissipated.
For Donald Trump and the administration, the Friday night news dump is integral to a media strategy of deflection, deception and denial. No president has practiced it more often, more blatantly — and more effectively — than Donald Trump. But is there a limit to public and political tolerance, even in his party, of the actions that underlie the Friday night announcements, often by tweet?
Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is the latest action in a string dating back to the early days of the administration. Pushback came from Mitt Romney, Bill Krystal, Max Boot and other traditional conservatives. Romney labeled it “Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.” Even Attorney General William Barr distanced himself from the president’s decision after earlier calling Stone’s sentence “fair” and the case “righteous.”
As far back as Friday night, Aug. 25, 2017, with a massive Hurricane Harvey heading for the Gulf Coast with intense media attention, the president banned transgender people from the military, pardoned Arizona sheriff and Trump supporter Joe Arpaio for criminal contempt of court and forced out controversial adviser, Sebastian Gorka who pushed back saying he resigned. Most of this was lost in Harvey coverage.
In his first year in office, the president, on Friday nights, also announced the first Muslim ban, showed the door to dozens of U.S. attorneys and replaced several senior White House aides.
More recently, late Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 – just hours after the Senate voted against seeking new evidence in the impeachment case -- the Justice Department in a court filing identified two dozen redacted emails that could reveal the president’s thinking about withholding military aid to Ukraine. Justice said the 24, part of a filing related to 111 emails, are protected by “presidential privilege.”
Two even more recent examples of Friday night housecleaning are the removal of five inspectors general over six weeks in April and May from cabinet departments and the firing of Geoffrey Berman as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. In the Berman case, controversy surrounded the action which continued Saturday and produce numerous headlines that read “Botched Friday Night Massacre.” That all have in common is a president who did not like either actions taken or anticipated or the direction of ongoing investigations. The firings appear to be outright retaliation or an effort to hinder investigations that may focus on the president or his friends or both.
These events suggest that another late-night dismissal of another senior Trump administration official might be forthcoming. Is it possible that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and perhaps even Defense Secretary Mark Esper might be a subject? With considerable media coverage, both took positions contrary to those expressed by the president
Milley apologized for his participation in the president’s march through Lafayette Park to a photo opportunity holding a bible at a D.C. church. He also testified July 9 that military bases named for Confederate officers should be reviewed, an action Trump said he’d block. Milley held nothing back: “Those officers turned their back on their oath … It was an act of treason, at the time, against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution.”
Esper appears to have been on the wrong side of the president for a while. In early June, he opposed use of active duty troops to stop protests following the death of George Floyd, and he too supports looking at renaming bases named for Confederate officers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, has been on thin ice with for weeks for his continued focus on COVID-19 science and facts instead of the president’s spin. Earlier this month, Trump said the country “is in a good place” and will be in “very good shape” in coming weeks. Fauci then said “I’m not satisfied with what’s going on because we’re going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases, so we really have got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly.”
It’s uncertain how much impact, if any, removing either Milley, Esper or Fauci would have on the president’s support. Commuting Stone’s sentence has some political risk, but so too have many of the president’s other actions.
Regardless of what’s in the future for Milley, Esper and Fauci, history suggests there are more Friday night surprises ahead, some of which may have consequences for the November election. So, stay tuned – Friday night news dumps are important.
Carl Gustin is a retired communications executive and consultant and former director, press services, at the U.S. Department of Energy.