Local journalism can be discomforting. It can also be uplifting, provide context and educate. It exposes flaws in government, institutions, businesses, and people. It provides guidance and tells stories of human experiences. And it offers opinions and takes positions on important, often controversial — and timely — issues.
It is a key element of American democracy, one protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press….”
The Aug. 18 front page of the Gloucester Daily Times is a case in point. Three stories reported on local controversies. Two others featured veterans under “Pictures of Patriotism” and continued the GDT’s comprehensive coverage of fishing rules and regulations.
Two stories continued reporting on controversies in Gloucester. One pointed to accusations of a hostile work environment in City Hall. The other reported on the tension between two city councilors, termed the “cupcake incident,” leading to a $13,500 taxpayer-funded investigation — over what amounts to name-calling. The third reported on an ongoing controversy surrounding the operations of the Rockport Fire Department.
In recent months, the GDT’s regional news included a housing controversy in Manchester-by-the-Sea, as well as efforts in Essex to block cell phone towers, adopt zoning changes and address problems with the roof on the new public safety building. It also provided extensive coverage of issues, pro and con, surrounding the plans for the new elementary school to replace two of Gloucester’s aging schools.
In many stories, there are heroes and villains. To some readers, the apparent villains are the heroes and the heroes the villains. To some, the level of coverage is seen as over the top. Several letters to the GDT made that point about the GDT’s news coverage and editorial positions. But that’s the nature of controversy and it’s endemic in news coverage.
That’s not a bad thing. It’s good. A free press exposes controversies that often, but not always, lead to improvements in government operations and human relationships. And it brings to light stories about activities that recognize and celebrate organizations that contribute to and help improve the quality of life on Cape Ann.
These stories follow by a couple of weeks the passing of the Cape Ann Beacon, which ceased operations July 30. The Beacon did not have the level of local reporting found in the GDT, The Salem News and other newspapers of the North of Boston Media Group, but it did offer local news. Many people turn to Good Morning Gloucester, The Bridge and Facebook to keep updated. They make important contributions to the community, but carefully sourced news and critical editorial content are not their focus.
The Aug. 18 Gloucester Daily Times page one coverage was topped by the release of a heavily redacted report on an investigation of “three hostile workplace complaints” against Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. Official complaints by three senior city officials against a sitting mayor would be big news anywhere. In this case, it’s exacerbated by efforts to keep the full report from being released, and redactions intended to avoid embarrassment to third parties. Also redacted are comments by the mayor that “a person of normal sensibilities would find embarrassing.”
The “cupcake incident” developed when city councilor, Melissa Cox, used the word cupcake when talking to another councilor. The councilor, Jennifer Holmgren, took offense in a Facebook post. Cox apologized and Holmgren wants “to get back to the business of actual governing.” Yet, a city investigation at a cost of nearly $13,500 is underway, which will likely generate another story.
The Rockport Fire Department story covers the latest development in an ongoing controversy to create an Independent Fire District. A judge has denied a request by Rockport to stay discovery in the case “meaning the town will need to continue using taxpayer dollars to make its case against the plaintiffs….”
On a larger scale, local newspapers have been scaling back and shutting down for years. Ownership has changed, and with it, many newsroom positions have been eliminated. Charges of “fake news” have undermined credibility and pushed many people to seek only news that fits their view of events or supports their positions.
Nevertheless, locally and regionally, media outlets, ranging from the Gloucester Daily Times to The Salem News to the Boston Globe, continue to pursue news that affects the lives of people who live, work and play within their coverage areas.
Local and regional news coverage of actions by government leaders and agencies, businesses, institutions, community activists and concerned citizens directly affects quality of life issues such as education, transportation, the environment, health and safety, and economic growth. That coverage may be discomforting at times, but it is essential.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist. He served as the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s director of press services and is a retired senior corporate executive whose responsibilities included corporate and media relations.