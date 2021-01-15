If you want to know what your neighborhood’s going to look like down the road, take a look at how it’s zoned.
Zoning ordinances and their accompanying maps are a community blueprint and public advertisement not only for what a desirable outcome for a particular area is, but what the municipality wants to see happen there.
Whether it’s a neighborhood, downtown, or the city as a whole, zoning says to the world: “This is what we want to be.”
If the vacant lot across the street from you is zoned “residential,” expect that, unless underwater, it will be built on, as we get what we zone for.
Most people attend public committee, commission or board meetings and hearings when there’s a development proposal for their neighborhood. They want to be heard by the permitting entity and should be.
Having chaired the Gloucester Planning Board for more than a decade, my experience was that at the public hearing stage of a development proposal, it was often too late to drastically affect the outcome of a project, as smart developers and their lawyers, often local, understood the zoning ordinance, its regulations and policies and how they worked.
As a development project gets underway, the applicant and city staff generally participate in informal consultations early on, as they should. Open meetings to review preliminary plans with the proponent are then held at City Hall followed by the definitive plan public hearing. At this stage of the planning board’s review, as long as the law is complied with, the discussion is generally focused on conditioning the project to address specific, and often relatively minor, issues.
For many residents, public hearings can be an exercise in frustration. I’m not talking about variances from the written rules, as decided by the Zoning Board of Appeals; or special permits as granted by the City Council, but most other development where decisions are made according to the zoning ordinance and rules as written.
If the development around the city comes as a surprise or is not what we want, we need to change the rules.
Rewriting the zoning ordinance, however, should not be the first step. Rezoning should be preceded by the “vision thing” where the community comes together to put down on paper in a master plan what it wants the city and its special and unique neighborhoods to look like.
That plan is a necessary and important step in defining residents’ common interests in what should go where and why, if at all. An updated and long-term plan must precede zoning and then inform the implementing ordinance.
Master plans are an expression of the people regarding how they want their community to be preserved, protected, restored and enhanced, and developed where appropriate.
If the master plan is taken seriously, the City Council’s zoning ordinance should be as consistent as possible with the people’s intention as expressed in the plan. If the council establishes zoning ordinances and then hands out so-called special permits that deviate from the people’s design for the community, they better have a good reason why they ignored the popular will.
The Gloucester City Charter requires just such an explanation in a seldom used and often ignored provision which says: The mayor, City Council and all multi-member bodies shall seek to ensure that their actions and decisions are consistent with the community development plan, the official map, and the capital improvements program. If any such office, agency or board deems it essential to take an inconsistent action or decision, it shall transmit to the planning board a statement in writing, explaining the necessity, prior to the taking of the action or decision.
It’s time for the city’s constitution to be complied with and the master plan updated and enforced.
Having wielded a gavel at City Hall, I also observed that the place was run by those who showed up.
Everyone has an opportunity and a right, if not an obligation, to show up. And when they do, they can work to begin the process of planning, zoning, and permitting, in that order, so as to “Keep Gloucester – Gloucester.”
Jack Clarke is a career environmentalist and Gloucester resident.