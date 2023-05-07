It took a Texas sheriff to define compassion and humility in the face of tragedy. A week ago, five people, including a 9-year-old boy, had been killed in Cleveland, Texas. Sheriff Greg Capers, in front of cameras, clearly emotional, said “My heart is with this boy. I don’t care if he was here legally. I don’t care if he was here illegally. He was in my county, five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is — in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability.”
In contrast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted “I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday.” The blowback for “dehumanizing” the victims was quick.
Saturday, in Allen, Texas, a shooter killed eight and wounded seven in a mall. Gov. Abbott, after offering that “Our hearts are with the people of Allen,” pointed to the long-term solution: “address mental health.” No mention of guns.
This year has not started well for those who think guns are a problem. As of Sunday, 127 days into the year, there had been nearly 200 mass shootings involving four or more people.
This is happening as former President Donald Trump casts a long shadow over law and order issues. Last September he said he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “I mean full pardons with an apology to many.”
Last week, a jury convicted four Proud Boys of seditious conspiracy to overthrow the election. In late January, four members of the Oath Keepers were also convicted of seditious conspiracy. To pardon them, Trump would need to win the 2024 presidential election, a “rematch nobody wants,” according to one poll.
Under normal circumstances, Trump would have disqualified himself as a future candidate the moment he suggested in December 2020 that what he saw as election fraud was enough to terminate “fuels, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Within a few days he denied he said it: “This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES.” Too late — it’s on tape.
In the meantime, an epidemic of gun violence — an increase beyond what is normally expected — is gripping many parts of the country. Bipartisan gun control legislation was signed into law last June, one month after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead. It’s a start after 30 years of inaction in Washington over how to address gun violence.
But according to Stateline, which reports on state policies, the divide remains wide between states seeking to control high-powered weapons and those who have few if any limits. Illinois in January became the ninth state to ban assault weapons while 25 states allow residents to carry firearms without a permit.
Mass shootings, such as in Cleveland and Allen, Texas, in recent days tend to get more attention. But in late April, several shootings inexplicably involved innocent people either knocking on a door looking for help, turning into the wrong driveway or chasing a basketball into a neighbor’s yard.
In the Cleveland, Texas, case, on April 28 a drunk neighbor was asked at night to stop shooting in his front yard so young children could sleep. He is wanted for boiling over, entering the neighbor’s house, and killing five people with an AR-15 assault-style weapon.
It was that event that led Sheriff Capers to express compassion and ownership about a tragedy “five people died in my county, and that is where my heart is — in my county, protecting my people to the best of our ability.”
A Fox News poll late last month found at least 80% of voters want both mental health and criminal record checks for all gun purchasers and to raise the age to buy guns to 21. Nearly 80% support a 30-day waiting period to buy a gun. Banning assault weapons had support from 61% of voters. Yes, mental illness is a problem, but the public wants more than condolences.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired executive, and columnist.