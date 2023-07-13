This has been President Joe Biden’s week. In just four days:
- Biden had unprecedented success at NATO topped by a powerful speech.
- A drop in inflation from 9% a year ago to 3% today was announced.
- Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama continued to block promotions of top military leaders placing military readiness at risk over a “culture war” issue.
- The Trump-appointed FBI director, Christopher Wray, calmly and forcefully swatted away allegations from right-wing Republicans surrounding the president’s son Hunter, the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s entire behavior around classified documents.
NATO
On Thursday, Biden was in Helsinki welcoming Finland as the 31st member of NATO. Finland moved from neutrality to a full-throated embrace of Western institutions. This one act added 830 miles to NATO-country borders with Russia, more than doubling the length. Perhaps adding insult to injury, Finland is building a fence in some areas to control immigration from Russia.
It came five years after then-President Donald Trump sided with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki, over U.S. intelligence agencies on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Subsequent action led to this headline: “‘Anger and Disgust’ as Trump Blows Up NATO Summit.”
Turkey agreed to admit Sweden as the 32nd NATO member. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the moment a “historic step…Sweden will become a full member of the alliance”.
Biden’s speech in Vilnius, Lithuania, at the close of the NATO summit was powerful and substantive. He highlighted NATO unity: “When Putin and his craven lust for land and power unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart … he thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong.”
In answer to a reporter’s question, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said “we have great unity from our leaders and security guarantees.”
Inflation
Wednesday, the Labor Department reported inflation rose at 3% on an annual basis in June. Two years ago, inflation was running over 9%, the highest in 40 years. If the trend continues — it’s still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal — Republicans will have lost what they hopped would be a key argument against President Biden.
Military promotions
For months, Tuberville has blocked promotions of senior officers. The action is leaving 300 or more senior officers in limbo. The issue may have come to a head this week among warnings that military readiness is jeopardized by failure of Congress to act. It was highlighted when the commandant of the Marine Corps retired without a permanent replacement confirmed for the first time in more than a century.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned, “The ripple effects of this unprecedented and unnecessary hold are increasingly troubling. Ultimately, the breakdown of the normal flow of leadership across the department’s carefully cultivated promotion and transition system will breed uncertainty and confusion across the U.S. military.”
Tuberville believes the Pentagon is improperly using government funding to cover travel costs for abortions for service members and their dependents. The ripple effect is significant, affecting not just service members, but families uncertain about their next move, and the cultural, social and educational consequences that go with reassignments, domestic and foreign.
The FBI
Chris Wray held his own. The Trump appointee said it was “insane” to suggest that he’s biased against conservatives. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., helped make the case. He asked Wray about the convictions of Trump friends, advisors and employees Roger Stone, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort and Elliot Broidy. In response to a series of pointed questions about each person, Wray agreed they were convicted under Trump-appointed attorneys general Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
Lieu concluded, “It is not the fault of the FBI that Donald Trump surrounded himself with criminals … Donald Trump brought that upon himself.”
While Republicans in Congress focus on discrediting government institutions, public approval of their own institution hits new lows. According to a recent YouGov survey, approval of Congress stands at 16% with 62% disapproving. Other surveys show similar results.
One week may not change opinions of presidential candidates, but if the numbers do shift, this week may be a factor.
¢¢¢
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired corporate and government executive, and columnist.