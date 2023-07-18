Commentary: Approval not required

On my first night of a 13-year stint on the Gloucester Planning Board, a so-called "Approval Not Required Form A" application was before us. It was not on our agenda for approval or rejection but for a simple nod of the head, so to speak.
I began my term on the board by innocently and rather naively suggesting what I considered to be a set of reasonable conditions for this development.
To my surprise, the chairwoman cut me off to politely but judiciously to inform me that a Form A cannot be conditioned, it can only be confirmed as “not a subdivision” and nothing else.
But it is a subdivision, I thought, a subdivision of land with a bunch of lots, houses, and roads. And we were confirming in the negative? I was confused.
“Why can’t we condition it?” I asked incredulously. “Because” she responded, “state law doesn’t allow it.”
“What, and no public hearing?” I asked.
“Nope, none,” she said. The out-of-town developer smiled slyly from the back of Kyrouz Auditorium. He and his lawyer knew full well our hands were tied. And now, so did I.
The state law that binds municipalities on Form A’s dictates that a piece of land with “minimal frontage” and “vital access” on an “adequate way” is not a subdivision of land. This even though common sense says that it certainly is a subdivision of land. I know one when I see one.
If the Form A application meets the minimal state requirements, the local planning board has no choice but to inform the Register of Deeds that it is providing an endorsement, however forced, that the parcel of land up for development, irrespective of how large and complicated, is not a subdivision subject to the rules and regulations of local zoning.
For those of us on volunteer citizen planning boards, the state produced a guidebook on how to handle the notorious Form A. The introduction grabbed my attention as it said, “Perhaps no other aspect of the Subdivision Control Law has created more controversy and headaches at the local government level than the concept of Approval Not Required Plans.”
Chapter 40A — the state Zoning Act of 1953 — was and still is poorly written. It is confusing, makes no sense in a lot of places, and is not protective of local rights.
Representatives of some developers even told me that the chaos and confusion the law creates works to their advantage. And they lobby heavily to keep it that way.
After my first Form A experience, I spent decades from my perch on Beacon Hill as the chief lobbyist for Mass Audubon, trying to convince lawmakers to reform the commonwealth’s antiquated and outdated zoning laws.
I sat on three gubernatorial task forces trying to fix the outdated statute.
Making little headway against the monolithic real estate lobby and their minions in the Legislature, after many years, we reform advocates decided to just focus on three things.
First, to make local zoning consistent with city and town master plans.
Second, to define any Form A Approval Not Required development of ten lots or more as a minor subdivision subject to public review, hearings, and conditions.
Third, to repeal the requirement that only by a two-thirds vote of the local legislative body can a municipality change its zoning.
We lost the first two.
Regarding our third goal, on Jan. 14, 2021, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law "An Act Enabling Partnerships for Growth" (Chapter 358 of the Acts of 2020) which, among other things, amended the state zoning act allowing cities and towns to change their zoning with a simple majority vote of Town Meeting or City Council.
An example of a Form A lot gone wild is right here in the seaport. On Atlantic Street heading down to Wingarsheek Beach is a nightmare scene of total destruction — destruction of the woodlands, Cape Ann granite, soil, vegetation, and wildlife habitat. The place has been cut and bulldozed to death.
Fourteen units will be built on 60 acres. Neighbors tell me more are planned, but how would they know absent a public hearing?
It’s time for Beacon Hill lawmakers to do their job and go back to work and further fix the state zoning act. At the same time, they should provide to the commonwealth’s municipalities local control over such Form A developments.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.