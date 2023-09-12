Feminists, myself included, have blamed Barbie for all the ways real women are judged on how closely they measure up to her — the white male standard-bearer of feminine beauty. Barbie has been complicit in the misogyny that fuels beauty contests, body shaming, anorexia, bulimia, fat phobia, girl bullying, and ageism.
The 1959 male gaze in whose image she was created has also privileged white women in a racist and sexist society since they can more easily conform to this false beauty ideal than can many of their Black and brown sisters. The target market for Barbie is girls age 3 to 12 so most girls are conditioned very early as to how well they conform to her impossible and unhealthy body-type. If real, she herself would be anorexic at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, and hardly able to walk with size 3 feet. Doubtless she was the early impetus for lucrative plastic surgery and body sculpting industries.
Yet the "Barbie" movie has done something that six decades of feminist writing, activism, and scholarship has been unable to do despite concerted effort since 1963 with the publication of Betty Friedan’s groundbreaking book, "The Feminine Mystique." The "Barbie" movie has made patriarchy a topic for discussion. While vacationing in Maine this summer I did a double-take when I overheard a white middle-aged man at a table of picnickers drop the word three times before summarizing that Dreamland seemed pretty compelling compared to how ridiculous patriarchy looked.
An analysis of patriarchy could not be more timely. For all the damage Barbie has done to the developing female psyche, at least she moved us past the old adage that a woman’s place was “barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen.” Sure, Barbie had her dream kitchen but she also had her dream house, her own car, plenty of shoes, outfits for more than 250 careers — including in space — and she was never pregnant.
Despite the pressure Barbie placed on girls and women to fit an unrealistic image, her message became, “the sky’s the limit” as she walked confidently out into the world. But conservative politicians here and abroad find that message so threatening on social, political, and religious levels that several countries have banned the movie. And no wonder, since they’re also doubling down on banning women from public spaces and spheres of influence.
“Barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen” is shorthand for male domination that keeps women poor, denies them bodily autonomy, reproductive choice, and confines women to home as caregivers. This past year, Republican lawmakers have successfully turned back the clock on women by imposing the will of the state over one’s own when it comes to reproduction. GOP presidential candidates accuse their opponents of demanding abortion “up until the moment of birth.” During his May 2023 CNN Town Hall interview, Donald Trump said Democrats “want to rip the baby out of the womb at the end of the ninth month.”
This is alarmist nonsense because no one is asking for that. A 2020 CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) study found that 98.9% of all abortions occur by the end of the 20th week of gestation. This is well before fetal viability when the fetus can live outside the womb, which occurs between 23 and 25 weeks. Federal data show that 0.9% of abortions occur on or after week 21and are often due to fetal conditions that cannot sustain life, absence of a fetal heartbeat, or pregnancy complications during wanted pregnancies. Anti-abortion activists such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis misrepresent these tragic losses as “post-birth abortions” that he claims occur in liberal states.
This first year since the Supreme Court ripped away access to safe, legal abortion, women have been denied critical, timely health care during miscarriages and high-risk pregnancies. Criminalizing medical providers for caring for patients at a time when tragic birth outcomes occur is not just unethical, it is barbaric. Women have experienced life-threatening infections, hysterectomies, and death as a result.
Anti-democratic forces gaining ground in America are fueled in large part by misogynist religious beliefs that put women and girls on the frontlines. For a glimpse at what patriarchal theocracies mean for women and girls, one need only to look around the world at how countries run by religious conservatives treat women. Sadly, America is moving in that direction. Forcing girls as young as 10 to deliver babies as a result of rape or incest was unthinkable a little over a year ago. One wonders what might be next. Child brides maybe?
By Aug. 23rd, "Barbie" was the highest grossing movie of 2023 earning $575 million in the US and $1.3 billion internationally. Sixty-five percent of attendees were female and 81% of viewers were under age 35. Barbie in the movie has clearly come of age. She has moved out of her lily-white suburb and now has a multiracial, multicultural, and LGBTQ+ circle of friends. They are not about to be forced back into pre-1959 “good old days” when a woman’s destiny was not hers to chart. Rescinding a right as basic as when and if to birth a baby has grave physical, medical, emotional and economic consequences for over 50% of the population.
It is time for all those feeling this most intimate impact of patriarchy to take that "Barbie" box office enthusiasm into voting booths next fall, and toss out the politicians invading bedrooms and emergency rooms so girls and women can create their own futures.
Candace Waldron, MDiv., is former executive director of HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change in Salem, MA. and the author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children. She blogs at www.candacewaldron.com and lives in Rockport.