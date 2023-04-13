Since 1623, Gloucester fishermen have sought a living against all sorts of odds, first needing to find fish, then the usual hazards of being at sea — unpredictable weather, seafood market fluctuations, keeping the boat going, fuel- and hardware-cost issues. Now, they face growing challenges to match emerging regulatory politics trying to balance the interests of the industry with the growing scientific understanding of where the limits of nature are — how much fish the oceans can yield sustainably year after year, under the oversight by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), a division of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). On Dec. 22, the Times published my column (“How a federal rule is ruining our fleet and port in one generation”) on how NMFS’s poorly written CFR-651 fishing rules have not only prohibited the building of an Advanced Low-Carbon Fleet since March 1994, but the development of sustainable highly-selective fishing methods to catch only those species in ample abundance, avoiding those in trouble from environmental impacts or past overfishing.
Now substantially adding to the fleet’s problems, we’re seeing a growing number of class-action lawsuits being filed against seafood sellers and restaurant chains, claiming their products do not even meet their own sustainability claims, in effect targeting whole sectors of the fishing industry.
For fishing families in 2023 this means living for 29 years under CFR-651-dictated industry stagnation — not allowing best 21st century sustainability practices, just when consumers and their advocates become more sophisticated in their understanding how seafood should be produced.
Here just six such lawsuits, plus one counter-suit, drawn from SeafoodSource.com, a popular fishing industry news service:
June 15, 2021 — Christine Blank reports “Red Lobster latest seafood vendor to get hit with sustainability-focused lawsuit.” The complaint charges that the both its farmed shrimp and wild-caught Gulf of Maine lobster are not sustainably sourced, between substandard high pharmaceuticals in industrial shrimp-farming conditions overseas, and current widely-used domestic lobstering technology endangering the North Atlantic right whale.
May 19 — Blank reports “ALDI’s motion to dismiss salmon sustainability claims suit denied again.” Multinational retailer ALDI has been accused of sourcing from net-pen salmon-farming practices that have detrimental effects on the ecology of the waters and the wild salmon populations they operate in.
Aug. 30 — Blank reports “Judge advances lawsuit challenging Gorton’s tilapia sustainability claims,” with plaintiffs claiming ecologically dangerous fish-farming conditions in China.
Sept. 6 — Chris Chase reports “North American lobster, Canadian snow crab downgraded to ‘avoid’ by Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch.” The aquarium claimed that both lobstering and crabbing technology endanger the right whale population with pots and countless miles of vertical lines in the water to entangle bodies and fins.
Jan. 27 — Cliff White reports “Lawsuits against Costco over ‘dolphin-safe’ tuna claim advances,” with plaintiff claiming grim actual realities of serious injuries and death to thousands of dolphins and other marine life each year.
March 8 — White reports “Bumble Bee, ConAgra face $5 million class-action sustainability claims lawsuits” over tuna catch practices that are claimed to injure or kill thousands of dolphins and turtles, and even employ abusive labor practices.
March 15 — Kirk Moore reports “Maine lobstermen sue Monterey Bay Aquarium over ‘red list’,” in this industry’s rebutting of the Aquarium’s Seafood Watch claims, citing that red-listing is causing substantial economic damage to income and its industry’s brand, while claiming a lack of evidence that any Maine lobstering had entangled any right whale.
Lobstering as a New England industry — with Gloucester as Massachusetts’ largest source of lobsters — is thus already under scrutiny. Next legal moves will be the carbon-intensity of this fleet, and then that of our groundfish vessels, which, under the impact of 29 years of ongoing damage by CFR-651, have in effect been federally dictated to remain an under-evolved early 1990s high-carbon fleet, economically allowing only inadequate advances in fishing practices — and yet are now accused of not being ‘sustainable’ enough.
In the middle of all this — and with CFR-651 still not getting addressed effectively by NMFS and NOAA — Chase on Feb. 17 reported “NOAA releases draft of National Seafood Strategy document,” summarizing seafood as “good for people,” “good for the economy” and “good for the planet.”
No doubt well-meant, but also ironic in this discussion here. Chase reports NOAA’s four main goals as:
Sustaining or increasing US wild-caught production.
Aiming for a climate-ready seafood sector.
Increasing aqua-culture production.
Growing access to domestic and global markets.
All you’d expect NMFS/NOAA to indeed stand for.
Tragically this National Seafood Strategy sounds much less convincing than no doubt intended by its authors in the dark shadow of NOAA/NMFS’ CFR-651 regulations dictating stagnation in fleet structure and fishing methods, together preventing badly necessary ecological credentials in the market place, a situation illuminated by these lawsuits.
So, this surely cannot be the time here in Gloucester to further undermine fishing fleet and port by various schemes some are floating, from destroying our port’s Designated Port Area legal protections, to dismissing the need for any such 21st century sustainable fishing fleet, to aggressively strutting indifference to the interests of our next generations in a marine-industrial education, via e.g. a proposed vocational school at I-4, C2 vocational school (“I-4,C-2 and the 1623 birthright of an ocean-centric education,” Times, Jan. 20).
After all, as just discussed here, our primary economic engine has already been too poorly managed on too many levels, exposed to too many pressures, leaving it between a rock and a hard place. So, who will join to help fix it?
Susanne Altenburger is the principal of Phil Bolger & Friends Inc., Boat Design since 1952. For a 38-page in-depth analysis of CFR-651, contact her at philbolger@comcast.net.