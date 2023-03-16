For years, on Sunday afternoons my parents would take my siblings and me to a different museum in Boston. As pre-teens, we boys especially liked the Harvard Museum of Natural History’s Amazonian shrunken heads, along with the nearby gorilla paws soaking in jars of formaldehyde (both no longer on display as they shouldn’t be.) My mother loved the glass flowers, my little sister none of the above, my father put up with it all.
We tried to do the same with our daughter and her friends. On winter weekends, we would drive down the line to the Museum of Fine Arts or Science Museum. Eventually, however, soccer games, ballet classes, flute lessons, friends, and more took away free time.
We never thought of visiting the Cape Ann Historical Museum right here in town. It sounded old, boring and stogy.
In 2007, things seemed to be changing at the museum as evidenced by the dropping of the Historical from its name. Originally founded in 1875 as the Cape Ann Scientific and Literary Association, the place was evolving as it recognized how the world around it was changing.
It now wanted to tell the stories of today as well as yesterday, including the events that connect them, using the medium of art, along with history and culture as its tools. In other words, the museum was playing to its strengths.
At its physical core is the wonderful stuff inside: the kind of sea and landscape paintings one would expect in the nation’s first seaport; the world’s best collection of our own Fitz Henry Lane; portraits of Cape Ann folks both historic and of today; sculptures; contemporary art; rooms dedicated to fisheries and maritime culture; the history of granite quarrying; the famous Folly Cove Designers; fine furniture displays; and a library/archives with all sorts of books, photos and manuscripts to research.
In addition, it owns and maintains three historic buildings that form part of the Cape Ann Museum Green on Poplar Street. And there is the downtown Pleasant Street headquarters at the 1804 Captain Elias Davis House.
The museum also has outdoor events, music, and changing exhibitions such as the upcoming one featuring Edward Hopper.
In addition, the museum has two outdoor sculpture gardens; an auditorium for presentations, meetings, and discussions; classrooms; and a children's activity center.
With a revived commitment to the people of the area, the museum has become a new Cape Ann community center.
This year, the museum is collaborating with Gloucester 400+. Staff are digging deep into the plus side of the anniversary employing a variety of media to tell the often-neglected stories of Indigenous people and their homeland.
Conveniently, the museum has a website (capeannslavery.org) that unveils the hidden stories of enslaved people on Cape Ann along with their owners, slave traders, local sea captains, and business owners, all of whom benefitted from the cruel institution of human bondage.
The North Shore’s strong, committed, and forceful abolition movement is also highlighted by the site.
The museum has become a quiet disrupter, if you will, a re-interpreter of those soft comfortable local narratives told by old white guys of how Cape Ann was settled. The museum lets you embrace all that makes Cape Ann a beautiful and welcoming environment today while still telling the story of how this land was stolen from Indigenous people, the genocide that was committed against them, and the slavery that was part of the region’s burgeoning economy. In a way, the story of Cape Ann, as told by the museum, is the story of America.
The museum is now more relevant to the region than ever before. Not only does the building envelop you with a warm and relaxing vibe when you walk in the door, but exploring it simultaneously provokes you with questions about who we are, how we got here, and what sustains us.
Along with our beaches and parks, boulevard and waterfront, pubs, and restaurants, for anyone visiting the area, the Cape Ann Museum is a great place to get to know where you are.
There may not be any shrunken heads or gorilla parts on display, but there is always something to do for all ages and interests at the Cape Ann Museum, as my 9- and 10-year-old grandchildren will attest.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.