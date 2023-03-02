Commentary: Carter: Tackling China relations and energy policy

President Jimmy Carter called the energy crisis of the 1970s the “moral equivalent of war.” The battles he fought to tame the crisis left marks visible today.
Carter made significant contributions to his country as a naval officer, governor of Georgia and president. After his presidency, he became a proponent of democratic ideals around the world and demonstrated the value of community engagement. Today, the former president is spending his remaining days at home with family and under hospice care.
China, and its relations with the United States, get a lot of coverage. So too do climate change, renewable energy, and energy security. Also prominent in the news is the former president after announcing that he’ll spend his remaining days at home with family and under hospice care.
One of his greatest challenges was guiding the response to an energy crisis that started with the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo and continued:
- By January 1977, when Carter was sworn in, consumers had weathered long gas lines, and were looking at a national coal strike, and spiking oil prices.
- In March 1979, nuclear power was setback with the accident at Three Mile Island, Pennsylvania.
- On Nov. 4, 1979, the American Embassy in Iran was stormed, and Americans taken hostage, at which point U.S. imports of Iranian oil were stopped, and assets frozen.
- In Sept. 1980, Iran and Iraq went to war.
In China, the Cultural Revolution ended, and a new leader emerged:
- Deng Xiaoping became party leader in 1976.
- Deng effectively declared China open for business and President Carter quickly moved to build relations.
- Deng also cautioned colleagues that “It is not good to have an over-concentration of power.”
Three decades of growth followed and energy has been a large part of it.
President Carter made significant strides in the few years that followed his “moral equivalent of war” speech:
- The Department of Energy was created.
- To reduce dependence on foreign oil goals were set, and initiatives launched to improve energy efficiency, and develop renewable and domestic oil and gas resources.
- And he reached out to China.
President Carter named James Schlesinger as secretary of energy. Schlesinger previously served as secretary of defense and CIA director. His travels as energy secretary included visits to Europe, the Middle East and China.
Secretary Schlesinger’s China delegation in November 1978, including a press contingent, traveled over two weeks from the Taching Oil Field in Heilongjiang province in the north to Shanghai and Hangzhou on the central coast with stops in between. Topics ranged from renewables and coal to oil and gas, and nuclear power.
Relations were normalized on Jan. 1, 1979, and a Science and Technology Agreement followed. Cooperation continued for many years on research, electric vehicle programs and other initiatives. Premier Xi Jinping’s approach is very different, and future of cooperation is clouded by Xi’s consolidation of power.
Four decades later, challenges remain, and cooperation seems more important than ever:
Climate change. Carter noted in 2009 that “A major new problem was first detected” during his administration. His science advisor reported “that human activity was at least partially responsible” for global warming. A lot has happened since, but not enough.
Renewable technologies. The Carter Administration set a goal to have wind, solar and other renewables produce 20 percent of the nation’s energy by 2000. The goal wasn’t reached until 2021. While China is a major player in solar technologies, it still gets nearly two-thirds of its energy from coal.
China. Today, under Xi, U.S.-China relations are severely strained. Deng’s warning about “an over-concentration of power” is today’s realty. A CNN story this week read: “China approved equivalent of two new coal plants a week in 2022 ...” with “extraordinary speed.” Perhaps a reflection of Xi’s authority.
In February 2021, President Carter found it necessary to write in an op-ed that “government officials in both countries have adopted rhetoric and policies that reflect the hostility that Vice Premier Deng and I sought to calm in 1978.” He could have also pointed to the impacts on climate and energy policies and projects of polarization at home.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and retired executive. He was a member of the advance and support teams for Secretary Schlesinger’s 1978 trip to China.