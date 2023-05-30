Cracks are showing in the Republican Party. Saturday, Republicans in the Texas House voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for corruption. He’s now out of a job.
The vote was bipartisan: 60 Republicans and 61 Democrats voted for impeachment. Only 23, all Republicans, voted against it.
Texas and national media were quick to point to “substantial divisions within the Republican Party of Texas.” The Texas Tribune noted that the Texas GOP is “the largest, richest and most powerful state GOP party in the United States.” It pointed to “deep underlying fissures … exacerbated by Trump’s rise and influence.”
Last week, the judge in the case of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6, had pointed words for Rhodes: You sir, present an ongoing threat and peril to this country … and to the very fabric of our democracy.”
Asked earlier in May by CNN about pardons for those convicted of charges related to Jan. 6, former president Donald Trump said: “I would say it will be a large portion of them.”
Last Thursday, just two days before the Texas House impeached Paxton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he’d also consider pardons, adding that if elected he might pardon Trump.
It’s way too early to know whether the impeachment vote by Texas legislators is a sign of broader dissatisfaction among Republicans. But the language during debate was direct and powerful. Republican state Rep. David Spiller told House members, “We have … an obligation to protect the citizens of Texas from elected officials who abuse their office and their power for personal gain … we should not be complicit in allowing that behavior.”
Paxton, along with Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz saw it differently. Trump even took a shot at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for being “MISSING IN ACTION.” Cruz called it a “travesty.”
Anyone who supported impeachment will be on Trump’s political hit list. They had to know that before they voted.
U.S, Sen John Cornyn, R-Texas, was more thoughtful: “…this is serious enough that people are looking past party labels to try to see what we need to do to preserve the public trust and integrity of the institution.”
Stewart Rhodes, sentenced to 18 years in prison, may be one of the criminals Trump had in mind when he said he “would pardon a large portion” of those involved on Jan. 6.
Did presidential candidate Ron DeSantis have Rhodes in mind when, shortly after the sentencing hearing, he said he would be “aggressive about issuing pardons ...”? Another lesser-known candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, in April said he’d pardon “all federal defendants prosecuted on political motives,” including Trump if necessary.
For now, it seems unlikely that a GOP candidate, such as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, or South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who have announced, or New Hampshire Gov Chris Sununu, who is considering a run, have much chance against Trump. They are thoughtful, reflect more traditional GOP and conservative principles — and mostly avoid taking on Trump. They see what happens when you do.
Nevertheless, Sununu on Sunday said that anyone not hitting Trump hard “is doing the party a disservice.” He’s also said that “Trump is not going to be the nominee.” But, as in 2016, the more GOP primary candidates in the race the more likely Trump emerges as the nominee.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christi, who is also considering a run, is not holding back. He said he will not support Trump for president again. “I’m going out there and tell the truth … truth is not negotiable.”
While Christi is a very long shot to be the nominee, he along with 60 Republican members of the Texas House of Representatives are, for now, putting country ahead of party. More of that is needed.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired executive, and columnist.