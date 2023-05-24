Commentary: Creating Commons

“If this land be not rich, then is the whole world poor.”
So wrote Thomas Morton upon his arrival on Cape Ann in 1624. In a treatise published in London, Morton described the coast he encountered as a “New English Canaan,” a promised land filled with flora and fauna the likes of which Europeans had not yet known. Morton’s description of the area's bounty was not singular. For example, John Smith’s report back to the imperial center preceded Morton’s and John Josselyn’s was published shortly after Morton’s. Such 17th-century writings inspired the English occupation of what would become the New England colonies and the accompanying genocide of the Native populations that had been here for centuries before the first European set foot on Cape Ann.
We begin with a return to this early settler history not to celebrate the violence and destruction it inspired, but to recall how awestruck Europeans were by the abundant natural beauty of the place that we call our home. Cape Ann was beautiful then, and it is beautiful now. This hardly needs saying. Artists have captured its twilight, poets have described its “granite teeth,” and mystics have meditated on its shores. But even as the land has been celebrated over the centuries, it too has been exploited. This story is not unique to Cape Ann, of course; it is the American story of land. On this island, the merchants of the 18th century were replaced by industrialists who then gave way to the 20th century’s financiers, all of them extracting, privatizing, and profiting from Cape Ann’s abundant timber and granite. With the dawning of beach tourism in the mid-19th century, the extensive coastline with its generous beaches led to further cordoning off and construction.
Now, in the 21st century, as we stare down the barrel of climate collapse, we must consider how, over four centuries of European occupation, we have grown so estranged from the land, so out of step with its natural rhythms and cycles. We are invited, in the spirit of the Potawatomi environmental biologist Robin Wall Kimmerer and others who advocate for new paradigms of land stewardship, to consider how we might live in relationships of reciprocity with the place we inhabit and with its many abundances. We seek, to borrow a phrase from the novelist Catherine Bush, “not control, but the agency to engage in acts of repair.”
This is the common cause that unites our collective of artists, avant gardeners, arborists, historians, and thinkers. We are all longtime residents of Cape Ann, and we share an endless fascination — even infatuation — with its local flora. Our work began in our own backyards, which we have filled with the unbelievably productive and charismatic native plants that grow right here on Cape Ann, that need not be brought to us in 18-wheelers and sold to us in plastic pots. On our own and in conversation with one another, we celebrate the ferns (Athyrium filix-femina, Dennstaedtia punctilobula, Onoclea sensibilis) growing out of the foundations of our houses as well as the asters (Eurybia divaricata, Symphyotrichum spp.) and goldenrods (Solidago spp.) in the neglected corners of our plant beds. We have learned to notice the unintentional growth in our lawns, and we now plant in our meadows the yarrow (Achillea millefolium), common violets (Viola sororia), and wild strawberry (Fragaria virginiana) that we find in them. We have used these and other naturally-occurring native plants to create symphonic displays of color and texture. Most of all, we have learned to pay attention to the life that is seeding around happily from established native plants, like joe pye weed (Eutrochium spp.), black-eyed susans (Rudbeckia spp.), and foxglove beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis), which we use and exchange in our various meadow projects.
Now we are turning our attention to public lands. This past fall, with the cooperation of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, we embarked on a project to transform the wasteland of Blackburn Circle into a thriving meadow by planting some 40 species of native plants that we had in abundance in our own gardens. A rather unintentional gateway to our city, Blackburn Circle, at the end of a major highway, sits amid an industrial park, a shopping center, a YMCA, a housing complex, and the iconic wind turbines. Blackburn Circle’s turfgrass required mowing and fertilization, and the few planted trees only made the site look forlorn. More importantly, it was ecologically unproductive. Few birds stopped there to feed, no butterflies could find nectar, and there were not enough insects to “run the world,” as the entomologist E.O. Wilson so aptly summarized their importance. But, in the neglected space, we saw the potential to create a naturally beautiful meadow that will not only provide much needed habitat but will also serve as a more inviting gateway to the city and will buffer, enhance, and connect all the built elements abutting the circle. The artists among us are adding naturalistic sculpture to the space having just received support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council of Gloucester. And with support from Backyard Growers and the City of Gloucester, we have undertaken a similar project at Burnham’s Field, creating a meadow to greet and delight gardeners, dog walkers, athletes, and perambulators as they enjoy our city’s most central park this summer and for many summers to come.
We are under no illusion that our work at Blackburn Circle and at Burnham’s Field, we hope, on other public lands on Cape Ann, will reverse the climate crisis or change the world. In the words of Richard Powers in "Overstory," we realize the limitations of “trying to bail out the ocean of capitalism with an acorn cap.” And yet, we look to the work we are doing as a way to engage in acts of repair based on a spirit of reciprocity and generosity with each other and with the land.
The Creating Commons Collective is Nicholas Anderson, Molly Hardy, Lucas O’Neil, Kim Radochia and Sarah Wonson.