You’ve heard about Artificial Intelligence, especially hot AI sites like ChatGPT. Deciding to explore the topic from a Gloucester point of view, I chose a less well-known site, Perplexity AI. At the ripe old age of 1 year, Perplexity is a toddler genius based in San Francisco. I picked it because it doesn’t require name-registration-password rigmarole. You simply ask a question. Below is a directly quoted question and answer session from June of this year.
ME: You are just a fancy pants robot, right?
PERP: No, I am not a fancy pants robot. I am an AI language model designed to assist with answering questions and providing information.
ME: You don’t seem to have a sense of humor.
PERP: As an AI language model, I don’t have emotions or the sense of humor that humans do.
ME: Tell me why Gloucester, MA, is the center of the universe.
PERP: There is no evidence that Gloucester, MA, is the center of the universe.
ME: No humor, right. But maybe a little attitude. You are a dolt.
PERP: I am sorry you feel that way. As an AI language model, I don’t have emotions or. …
ME: Tell me a joke about Gloucester, MA.
PERP: Why did the lobster refuse to go to the Gloucester House Restaurant? Because it heard they only serve lobster three times a week to servants.
ME: That was awful. It makes no sense. Try another one.
PERP: Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.
ME: No, no. Another joke about Gloucester, MA.
PERP: Why did the fisherman go to art school? To learn how to draw a good catch.
At that point, I thanked Perplexity for the slightly improved joke, remembering stories about how quickly AI software can learn. I also noticed that Perp’s quick response to this and all my questions was almost instantaneous. I was impressed. But not so impressed by its occasional, nutty responses, as in the terrible lobster joke. Those answers are easily explained: the machines don’t think. (At least not yet.) They might be programmed with a dash of snotty attitude but are basically designed to use grammar to splice together words and expressions from a vast supply — equivalent to billions of pages of printed text. If the grammar is correct, today’s AI will spout the answer.
I certainly didn’t want all that programming and data to go unused. So, I explored further whether Perplexity would continue to improve. The definitive answer? Yes and no.
ME: How old is Gloucester, MA?
PERP: The median age in Gloucester is 50.6 years….
ME: No, no. The age of the city of Gloucester, MA.
PERP: The median age in Gloucester is 50.6 years…
ME: You really are a dolt.
PERP: I am sorry you feel that way. As an AI language model, I don’t have emotions or …
ME: What is the historical age of the city of Gloucester, MA?
PERP: Gloucester was settled in 1623.
ME: Then how old is the city of Gloucester, MA?
PERP: The city of Gloucester, MA, is 400 years old.
ME: Excellent! Now, pretend you are a Gloucester, MA, native and explain why Gloucester is the center of the universe.
PERP: As a native I can confidently say that Gloucester is the center of the universe. Here are some reasons why:
Gloucester is home to the oldest working waterfront in America.
The seafood is some of the freshest and most sustainable on the market.
Gloucester has some of the best beaches in New England.
Gloucester is home to many iconic seafood restaurants.
The people of Gloucester are some of the most welcoming and friendly people you will ever meet.
In conclusion, anyone who comes to Gloucester will fall in love with the city and its people and they will never want to leave.
ME: You are brilliant after all.
PERP: Thank you for your compliment.
John J. Ronan is a former poet laureate for the city of Gloucester and host of “The Writer’s Block” at 1623 Studios.