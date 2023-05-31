Politically motivated, life-threatening headwinds are confronting trans and nonbinary youth and those who support them. To date, 28 states have passed laws or are considering bills that limit access to medical care or prevent social gender transition and the use of accurate pronouns. Some states have banned all discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in school.
Many of these measures are presented under the guise of parental rights, religious freedom, or child abuse prevention. All of them are based on misinformation and the belief that children are being “groomed” to become trans. This shows a disconcerting lack of knowledge and empathy since it ignores the genuine anguish gender dysphoria causes in trans children and teens, often worsening over time. Below are four facts to counter prevalent myths about trans youth.
1. Gender and sex are not the same.
Gender is how you feel about yourself, your body, and who you go to bed as. It’s foundational to who you are. Sex is who you are attracted to and go to bed with. Gender awareness usually occurs much sooner than sexual orientation. Preschool-age children might express a confusing and painful disconnect between the gender they were assigned at birth and the how they see themselves; the gender they affirm. Discussing gender with kids does not sexualize them. It helps them express who they are which they often know long before knowing who they like.
2. Kids may know a truth about themselves that parents don’t see.
When a child tells a parent something about their reality that the parent can’t see, it can be difficult to believe and accept. When a baby is born, their health is checked — ten fingers and toes; a good Apgar score; healthy weight. As they grow, pediatricians check for developmental milestones. When these are all in range, parents feel relief. So when a child reports a condition that parents and health providers haven’t noted, a parent’s first reaction might be to discount it; hope it goes away; assume the child is wrong. But when it persists over time, or interferes with their child’s emotional wellbeing or social engagement despite all efforts to change the subject and encourage gender conformity, most parents wonder how they can help their child.
3. Trans treatments for young children are reversible.
The standard of medical care for young children with gender dysphoria (the medical term for the painful disconnect between one’s body and mind) consists of a series of gradual steps that are made over time as a child matures.
The first step is social transitioning. This reversible step includes using a name and pronoun, wearing clothing and hair styles, that conform to one’s gender identity. This allows a time of exploration before further steps are taken. Schools are critical at this juncture and can be helpful or hurtful.
As the child approaches adolescence, puberty-blocking hormones are another treatment, the effects of which are reversible when stopped. Blocking puberty buys time for a child to mature and grow emotionally, mentally, and socially, becoming more certain of their gender identity before their body undergoes the permanent physical changes of biological puberty. Stalling secondary sex characteristics such as breast development and reduced height in girls, or facial hair and lower voices in boys, prevents the visible, physical changes that can cause emotional trauma, embarrassment and isolation for trans teens.
4. Gender transitions save lives.
For teens who continue to exhibit gender dysphoria, the next steps in treatment include gender counseling for the teen, family counseling with parents, and living in their affirmed gender for a period of time, usually six months to a year. Only after these safeguards are met, and with parental consent, might a minor be offered hormone treatment for permanent gender transition. One important benefit of puberty-blocking hormones is that if permanent transition is sought, one’s body conforms more easily when it has not undergone biological puberty. Minors are seldom offered surgical options.
Studies show that 82% of trans people have considered suicide and 40% have made attempts. Suicidality is highest among trans youth. Trans youth are also at high risk for depression, anxiety, school absenteeism and substance use. Ridicule, judgment, and harassment heighten these risks. Protective factors have shown to be family support, school belonging, and envisioning a future in one’s affirmed gender. Creating unsafe school environments by forbidding authentic pronouns renders trans youth invisible and contributes to absenteeism when they should be excelling academically. Denying medical care endangers their lives when they should be planning their futures.
Being transgender is a medical condition. It is not about sex or sexual activity. It is not a social or political issue; a progressive or conservative one. The only moral issue involved concerns our own ability to be fair and compassionate. Banning critical care that has been developed over time and proven to be effective in helping trans people live healthy, creative lives, is unwarranted and unjust. Some will die as a result.
Candace Waldron, MDiv, is the former director of the Women’s Health Unit at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, former executive director of HAWC in Salem, and author of My Daughter He: Transitioning With Our Transgender Children. She blogs at www.candacewaldron.com.