Gloucester’s 400th anniversary is well underway with activities scheduled throughout the summer. As a native of “G-town,” and now living in Beverly, I became involved in the celebration early. My story, “My Mother, the Frugal Finn,” was accepted by Terry Weber, project manager of the Gloucester 400+ Stories collection. (The “Frugal Finn” column originally appeared in this newspaper on May 7, 2021).
Soon there will be a book, in hardcover and paperback, containing all 400 stories. In the meantime, folks can visit the website gloucesterma400.org to read about the people who make up the collection, along with accompanying photos.
It’s a mix of notable citizens, merchants, news makers and shakers, athletes, seafarers, artists and also what we call “characters.” Through the ages, Gloucester has always had a colorful collection of characters. In fact, the late Jeremiah Murphy, the Boston Globe columnist who lived in Rockport, would fondly mention this population in his weekly column. Murphy, who’d met many individuals in his decades as a journalist, considered Gloucester’s characters unique, an important part of the city’s fabric.
As a member of the Cape Ann TV cable show “Gloucester Bookies,” I read my story on the air. Along with fellow Bookies Wayne Soini, Susanna Natti and Ray Hildonen, we talk books: reading, writing and reviewing them, at 1623 Studios on Pleasant Street. Before long, I became associated with the role of Frugal Finn, sharing tips on the show. During one episode, I demonstrated how homeowners could create more room in their closets by doubling or tripling the capacity of a simple coat hanger. I brought in wire hangers and tabs ripped from beer cans. Sliding a beer tab over the top of a hanger doubled the hanger’s capacity. Two beer tabs tripled it. (This and other priceless tips can be found on the Gloucester Bookies reruns, on Youtube.)
Today my mother would be amazed to see me in the role of frugal Finn; growing up, I displayed little frugality. My genes, however, seem to be evolving, or should I say devolving? For example, I’d written about the time my mother and my aunt visited a friend at the Addison Gilbert Hospital. They arrived with a one-pound box of chocolates, (apparently there were no half-pound boxes for sale). As they sat bedside, a nurse informed them the patient wasn’t expected to regain consciousness. Bewildered by this news, they left the room. Outside, on the hospital steps, they remembered the chocolates, realizing they would be wasted. This resulted in a quick trip back upstairs to slip the gift-wrapped box into a tote bag.
Upon hearing this story, my siblings and I were unanimous in our disapproval. Under the circumstances, it seemed callous and insensitive. Now, many decades later, I can see the practicality of their actions. While I don’t know if I’d actually return to the patient’s room to grab the box, I hope I’m not put to the test because something tells me I’d rescue the chocolates. Alas, I’ve become that frugal Finn.
Lastly, I still recall my embarrassment when accompanying my mother to the supermarket. As she rifled through the “bargain bin,” I’d wander off, pretending to be a lone shopper. This is not an easy role to pull off at age 10. In the neighboring aisle I’d hear my mother muttering “robbery!” as she perused the shelves. Today I refrain from muttering aloud, although I tend to gravitate to the “Reduced for Clearance” bin. Those three words beckon to me from across the room. Blame it on my genes, or DNA. I’ve stopped fighting it. I am that Frugal Finn.
Sharon L. Cook of Beverly Farms is the author of the Granite Cove Mystery series and a member of the smash hit, “Gloucester Bookies,” seen on 1623 Studios, Cape Ann’s local cable access television. Contact her at sharonlovecook@comcast.net