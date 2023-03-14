Gloucester may be a model for teaching and engaging public school students in science, technology, engineering, and math and the important role of community support.
“STEM” is a hot topic in schools for kids from kindergarten through high school, including in the halls of Gloucester’s public schools. Every Gloucester student is exposed to programs to benefit them throughout their lives regardless of their career paths. They move from basic science and math to engineering and technology in classrooms and laboratories.
Spend time in the various labs and you’ll see engaged and motivated students tackling and solving problems. Students and teachers know that STEM is just as relevant to careers in fishing, building trades, the arts, and service industries as it is to DNA research, solving infectious diseases, and developing new technologies.
The school programs have broad support through an extensive network of local and regional nonprofits and businesses. They provide expertise, engagement, and substantial financial resources.
All Gloucester students are exposed to some level of STEM learning. They benefit from:
- Classroom and project-based laboratory experiences starting in elementary school, expanding significantly at O'Maley Innovation Middle School, and continuing through high school.
- Dedicated, well-equipped laboratories in the 8,000-square-foot O’Maley Science Center and throughout the high school.
- More than a half-dozen Advanced Placement classes from biology to physics and computer science.
- Teachers who are creative and dedicated to producing positive outcomes in a relaxed environment that develops leaders and encourages exploration and innovation.
- Maritime Gloucester’s program for all third, fourth and fifth graders combining classroom and lab experiences in its new Maritime Education Science Center School.
- After-school and vacation options such as Engineering and Coding Camp for fourth and fifth graders and the GHS Gender Equity STEM Club, both funded by Gloucester Education Foundation, and Ocean Alliance’s robotics programs.
The school system in the next few months will take a significant step to “enhance the learning trajectory.” A new, grant-funded position of “science coordinator” will help integrate programs and coordinate with outside organizations. Additional professional development opportunities will be developed for teachers to meet the growing demands of STEM education.
In the meantime, nonprofit, government, and business partners continue to expand their support:
- Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and its Biotechnology Academy offer a summer STEM Enrichment program. It is planning to reach an ever-growing population, including people later in their careers.
- Gloucester Education Foundation is funding robotics and engineering upgrades at the high school, supporting expansion of the O’Maley Science Center and helping expand the high school’s career vocational technical program.
- Maritime Gloucester offers additional field trips to its labs and aquarium and time aboard the schooner Ardelle, as well as the summer Coastal Explorers Program and a Mariner’s Apprentice program in partnership with Maritime Heritage Charters.
- Sawyer Free Library has launched the Young Gloucester Scientists Club for students in grades four through eight.
- Ocean Alliance and Salem State University are destinations for groups looking to better understand the reach and results of STEM learning.
- Corporate supporters offering both time and resources include Applied Materials, Cell Signaling Technology, Gorton’s, and local banks and businesses.
Individuals and grant makers who help fund STEM learning through donations to organizations such as Gloucester Education Foundation, Maritime Gloucester, and Sawyer Free Library are just as important.
What perhaps matters most to program success are the teachers in the classrooms and labs, and the administrators who support them. John Barry, high school science program leader, and his team, along with O’Maley’s science teacher Amy Donnelly, engineering specialist Dave Brown, and their counterparts, as well as the teachers at the elementary schools, are the energy behind student engagement and participation.
These teachers and administrators provide confidence to partners and supporters who invest in STEM education knowing it will generate solid returns. Collaborating on STEM education also serves as a reminder that job creation and workforce development go together.
It is noteworthy that Gloucester public schools led the state by continuing to hold in-person classes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It did so because teachers, administrators, other city employees, and the School Committee worked together using science, technology, engineering, and math skills to design and build the physical spaces and establish classroom protocols to produce an exceptional outcome.
Carl Gustin is a Gloucester resident and columnist.