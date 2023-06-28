Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s successes — and its role in the community — were brought into sharp focus in remarks by leaders of the organization during a recent 10th anniversary celebration.
Just a decade old, GMGI is already delivering “world-class science and transformative workforce development to Gloucester’s historic waterfront.” It’s also working to support regional development as a “science hub” as it builds an envious pool of tech talent through GMGI’s own Biotechnology Academy.
Part of GMGI’s mission is to be a catalyst for regional economic growth. It’s happening as GMGI leverages the past to create pathways to a future full of opportunities.
“We honor the seaport’s storied maritime heritage” of resilience, innovation, resourcefulness, optimism and being “community-driven,” Chris Bolzan, executive director of Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, told her audience.
Bolzan and other speakers defined GMGI as more than a research institute. It’s embedded in the community through partnerships with the Gloucester Public Schools, Gloucester Education Foundation, Maritime Gloucester, and many others. It is helping create jobs. It’s training and placing local high school graduates in well-paying positions in leading biotech firms.
The idea of biotech in Gloucester dates to 2007. Harvard University Professor and biotech entrepreneur Greg Verdine approached Joe and Maggie Rosa, retirees with doctorates and biotech backgrounds. Monthly meetings, first in the Rosa kitchen, resulted in the founding of GMGI by Verdine along with scientists and entrepreneurs Marc Vidal, David Walt, and Sheree O’Reilly. Former Mayor John Bell and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr provided community and public affairs insights.
The vision of a marine genomic research institute with a reach well beyond research emerged. An organizational blueprint was developed and GMGI was launched in 2013.
GMGI defined a “strategy triad” to guide it as it pursued its mission to catalyze the local economy:
- A marine biotechnology research institute powered by genomics.
- A vibrant learning environment training local high school graduates for careers as professional lab technicians.
- A science hub in and around Gloucester.
Ten years later, the results are impressive.
Research
Among more than a dozen projects, GMGI scientists are studying:
- Genetic diversity of marine organisms with applications in medicine, biotechnology, and industry.
- Sea urchins that live extraordinarily long lives and offer potential pathways to longevity and disease resistance relevant to human health.
- How genomic data can support swift, data-driven decision making to better manage marine resources and populations, including cod, winter flounder and crab, and to leverage knowledge of the lobster genome to discover ways to improve human health.
Education and training
The Biotechnology Academy graduated its first class in 2017. Since then:
- It achieved a graduation rate of 80% — 90% of graduates work in labs as technicians, supporting research, and providing quality control.
- Starting salaries for recent graduates have been as high as $75,000 per year.
- Graduates work at Moderna, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Pfizer, and Harvard Medical School, among other respected companies and organizations.
- Under a workforce development grant, a biomanufacturing curriculum has been added at the academy.
- Beyond the academy, GMGI has an extensive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) program reaching thousands of students, often through partnerships. In the next few years, GMGI will open a Gloucester Biotechnology Academy in Boston with teachers trained at the Gloucester site.
'A science hub'
GMGI is promoting development of a science community in and around Gloucester:
- Creating workforce opportunities for well-trained and well-paid Cape Ann biotech students.
- Building partnerships with prominent and emerging biotech firms. For example, Cell Signaling Technology, which plans to build labs in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Ipswich’s New England Biolabs provide funding for the GMGI science director’s position.
- Highlighting the benefits of Gloucester and Cape Ann for biotech firms and employees.
- Thirty-eight biotech firms are within 17 miles of GMGI. An average commute for GMGI scientists of 14 minutes. Space costs 80% less on Cape Ann than Boston and Cambridge.
More than 300 scientists from around the world have participated in GMGI Science Forums and two state associations, MassBio and MassEcon, have singled out GMGI initiatives.
For a decade, the founders, funders, managers, scientists, teachers, and staff of GMGI have had a great run at a fast pace. They are fulfilling their mission and achieving milestones in each part of the “strategy triad.”
In the years ahead, look for GMGI to become part of “the seaport’s storied maritime heritage.”
###
Carl Gustin is North Shore resident, retired executive, and columnist.