It’s time for Gloucester to not just zone for new housing, but to build it as well.
This is not a case of build it and they will come — they are already here. They are our aging parents, growing children, and essential workers.
There needs to be more of a sense of urgency from our elected and appointed officials.
The city’s six-year-old Housing Production Plan repeatedly points out that “between 2010 and 2030 Gloucester’s population will decline and the number of households will increase. As a result, housing production will be needed.”
A deep dive into the plan shows the reader in plain verbiage, clear graphs, and easy to understand summaries, the need for more housing, affordable and otherwise. and we’re not talking about short-term rentals and Airbnb’s.
Facing the city today is the legal necessity to comply with the MBTA Communities Zoning law. Passed by the Legislature in 2021, the statute requires all 175 communities served by the dysfunctional T, including Gloucester, to draft new zoning districts to promote family friendly, denser, and transit-oriented development. Although the law doesn’t require that housing actually be built, it does mandate that zoning, at a minimum, “allow for” it.
The act also requires that communities establish at least one reasonable sized housing district within a half-mile of its train station(s).
Based on the brief 4-page plan for MBTA communities the Verga administration submitted to the Commonwealth on Jan. 24, it appears that the action will be at the downtown depot. But what of the rest of the city? Isn’t housing a city crisis and not just a downtown one? All neighborhoods should share responsibility for addressing the problem.
By law, Gloucester has until the end of 2024 to deliver on its new zoning. But why wait until next year? That’s like putting off filing your taxes until April 15, or getting an automobile inspection sticker the day before it expires.
Advocacy for housing in this city demands leadership, both elected and appointed. and I don’t mean by city staff. I mean by those put in positions of responsibility and accountability to speak publicly about the matter, approve plans, and get on with the zoning.
Although establishing the MBTA community zoning won’t fix the city’s housing dilemma on its own, especially as the minimum requirement is to just zone for and not build new housing, it’s a step in the right direction in helping solve the crisis.
Gloucester, however, should do more. and it can do so by going above and beyond the minimum standards the state has set.
Gloucester ought to not just zone for new family-friendly housing around the downtown train station, it should consider rezoning and dispersing housing throughout the city. This would be a positive move toward building denser housing that is likely to be lower in cost than what most of Gloucester currently has to offer.
The bigger the total area of Gloucester rezoned, the more likely it is that a meaningful number of new housing units would be built — at least during our lifetime.
In surveying the city for new multi-family residential districts, planners will need to take into consideration the carrying capacity of the area’s environment and infrastructure including the availability of and impacts on schools, roads, water, and sewers.
City authorities should also consider adopting new multi-family community design standards such as: architectural styles appropriate to the host neighborhood; building heights to be consistent with the surrounding area; building elevations to be above projected flood levels; and climate change mitigation and adaptation standards, including a ban on the use of fossil fuels.
Time does not stand still, and neither should city policy makers. As I continue to write and will say again, change will come to Gloucester. It may be good; it may be bad. It will either happen due to external forces where we have little control, or it will happen because of a Gloucester-driven plan. One way or the other, change will happen. The question is, do we want to manage that change or just observe it?
