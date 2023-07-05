When it comes to climate change, time is not our friend.
I would like to present the case for not simply extending unchanged Rockport’s Long Beach leases beyond this year without modifications. Although an extension would give the Select Board more time after this past decade-long lease to figure out what to do after leases expire this year, I believe too many unknown and known risks linger during any extension — what if a storm damaged part or all of the seawall, what is the town’s legal and financial obligation both to repair the wall and pay cottage owners for damages resulting from the wall breach, should we sell Long Beach with the seawall and transfer liability for storm damage as a contingency for purchase, should we only renew leases to people who agree to indemnify Rockport as a requirement? and then there is the overlying issue of climate change. Long Beach cottages sit on a barrier island made of sand but, unlike a sandbox, Long Beach only has one wall to keep the sand in.
Some background. The town of Rockport owns Long Beach and leases parcels (too small to be called lots) to mostly out-of-towners from April to November and also collects property taxes on the homes. Since Rockport is the landlord, it has obligations to the lessees to maintain or repair the seawall to protect the cottages that are theoretically all able to be removed since their owners only lease their spaces. The leases for all of this end this year and only the Select Board, not town voters, gets to decide on the future of the leases.
As I type this, sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean are above all-time record highs and notably this is happening much earlier in the season than normal. Sea levels are rising, storms are becoming more powerful, weather extremes are causing everything from severe droughts to excessive rains and flooding and new record highs in temperatures — climate change. Higher water temperatures also expand ocean volume adding to sea level rise as does slowing of the Gulf Stream. These factors led FEMA to raise the risk categories for Long Beach on the ocean side and in the marsh behind in the last few years.
Sea surface temperatures of 80°F. or higher cause hurricanes to strengthen as they pass over this warmer water. Warming sea temperatures in the mid-Atlantic and north Atlantic this early in the year could enable hurricanes to move further north along the Atlantic seaboard. With winds at or above 74 mph, each hurricane could exploit warmer surface water further and further north, putting the entire Northeast at increasing risk — where Long Beach sits.
None of this is new. Whether or not you think humans are the cause of climate change, climate change is happening. The trends of just the last ten years make it clear that we must acknowledge and try to prepare for the potential of extreme damage to coastal areas, coastal infrastructure, businesses and homes near the water every year, not ignore it and just hope nothing bad happens in the years ahead. With all the destructive climate changes we have seen in recent years, it seems that any extension of the Long Beach leases as currently written for any amount of time as if nothing is happening is a gamble. Are we saying money today takes precedence over our future? Dollars over sense?
No one living on the ocean in Rockport expects the town to pay for their seawall repairs or replacement after a storm. Everyone on Long Beach could — Rockport is the landlord. If the seawall and parcels but not the beach were sold to the lessees, they would have to take responsibility for this aging structure; the town would lose the rent, still collect the property tax revenue and this would end our liability. Some Long Beach cottages already have road access flooding even without storms, and in a major storm would further endanger town emergency support (fire, ambulance, police); they would need to be removed by owners over time as part of a managed retreat.
Over the last decade, repeated studies by townspeople — the Long Beach Options Committee was the most recent — and scientists (towngreen2025.org) have all reached the same conclusion regarding increasing risk to the townspeople, increasing financial risk for Rockport as the seawall ages, and increasing risk to our future fiscal health and credit rating with any wall failure. All of the studies were heard, then put on a shelf. All of the last decade was an opportunity to plan for the last day of the leases this year.
The Select Board members, all volunteers with busy lives, have met repeatedly since last fall in executive session to wrestle with this complex asset/liability question and there is possibly talk of extending the leases unchanged (unknown) for another one to two years to figure out what to do next after almost ten years of calling for and then disregarding studies. Based on all of the changes in climate cited above, can we afford the risk of simply extending the current leases for any duration? and do not forget, the lessees of Long Beach also have every right to know their futures, too, look at what they have on the line.
A complex decision of this potential impact on the health of our town’s finances should be put to all of us in a survey. We, the townspeople, may not have the legal right to decide the future disposition of the Long Beach leases but we, the town residents, will be the ones paying for any bad outcomes from a storm. A survey would serve to inform all who reside in Rockport about the financial consequences of a storm because a storm causing the seawall to fail would cost all of us possibly many millions of dollars. A new wall could be maybe double the town’s entire annual budget. The survey results could inform the Select Board as to the town’s wishes. What would be the harm in this? and whether continuing to lease or sell, the resolution of the question of managed retreat must not be ignored; it imperils all first responders — town police, ambulance techs and firefighters and their equipment — more each year even without a storm event. But first, I think we need to use the time left in 2023 to ensure we take steps to protect Rockport’s finances next year and beyond.
Ian Crown is a resident of Rockport.