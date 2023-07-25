Somewhere in the middle of March, somewhere deep in the middle of Dogtown, I gave up on the idea of finding an ancient tree.
I’d been inspired by the Gloucester 400+ Trees Project’s ambitious plan to identify the 400 oldest trees in the city, and wanted to test out a theory: that deep in the ravines in the center of Dogtown, in the swampy bottoms far from the civilization that rings Cape Ann, a few monster old trees could be found.
Nobody, I figured, could have possibly gone through all the work of cutting those trees and then dragging them out of a swamp, over ledge and erratic boulders, for a couple cords of firewood.
Over maybe six weeks, I’d tromped my way through the top half of Dogtown and north, from the Common to the Great Swamp, from Norton’s Tree Forest to Folly Cove, with side trips along the Boulder Trail and the old Rockport Road.
I found glades of beeches, with their smooth skin and trunks too big to get my arms halfway around. Towering white pines, islands of their own in the middle of bogs, or sentinels left years ago to mark crossroads. Massive oaks, a hundred feet high or more, their branches spread wide to dominate the sky.
True, I found beautiful, serene scenes, precious vistas of nature. But they weren’t what I was looking for. We’re only talking trees maybe 9 feet around — old, for sure, maybe harking back to the time when Gloucester City Hall was being built — but not so old as to go back to the days when the Pawtucket people were the stewards of this land.
No, I wasn’t going to find ancient trees in Dogtown.
Instead, I found one right around the corner from my house, at one of Gloucester’s earliest homes. Amid the scattered stones of an old wall stood a red oak, better than 15 feet around, and possibly over 300 years old if an internet search is to be believed. Or, in a meadow behind at a friend’s home a half-mile away, was a white oak that may well be older.
Earlier this spring, attending a Lanesville wedding, we sat under one of the most massive backyard trees I’ve ever seen. A few weeks ago, at an annual softball game on Eastern Point, behind the barn that a well-chronicled goat and a couple of pigs call home, the hostess pointed out another red oak, this one 14 feet around.
The big trees, the old trees, the most majestic trees — they aren’t hidden in the woods. They are the trees standing out in front of our houses, spreading over backyards, lining the roads, shading the cemeteries. They’ve been loved and cared for, not forgotten in some corner of a swamp. Look around and there they are.
This is the year — the year of Gloucester 400+ — to truly look around this unique, quirky city.
Whatever you’re into, you can have a good time, see something new, learn something. July’s already brought the International Dory Races on the harbor, with a visit from the schooner Pride of Baltimore. Gloucester Stage staged the award-winning play “Stew.” Cape Ann Museum, which has packed its calendar with events, has just opened its much-anticipated Hopper exhibit. There are cemetery tours, historic house tours, Dogtown tours, literary tours. Half the time there’s a free concert going on somewhere, on Harbor Loop, at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, on the Stage Fort bandstand. (Check out the calendar at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/calendar/)
If, like me, trees are your thing and you want to join in the hunt for Gloucester’s oldest, get out there — 400 Trees organizer Peter Lawrence says he’s looking for help to identify and measure trees. As he puts it, “As a legacy project of Gloucester 400+, shouldn’t we be identifying the 400 oldest living residents of the city?” I’ve been emailing him photos of the big trees I’ve found so far, tagged with their location and noting the tree’s circumference (measure it about 3 1/2 feet off the ground).
400 Trees is also continuing its efforts to plant trees around the city to mark the quadricentennial. Biomimicry New England, Cape Ann Elms, and the City of Gloucester are sponsoring the work. Volunteers have planted about 140 trees so far, such as the new row of saplings edging Burnham’s Field downtown; the city is continuing to plant trees in Stage Fort Park and other locations.
For information, to volunteer or to nominate an ancient tree for the list, contact 400treesgloucester@gmail.com.
Me? I’ve heard tell that in over in West Gloucester, there’s a grove that’s never been logged. Back in the woods for another hunt.