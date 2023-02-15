Today, I couldn’t afford to buy a house in a city I have loved and lived in for over three decades. Married in Gloucester to a wonderful woman who worked for the Commonwealth on the Jodrey State Fish Pier, we of modest income, bought a small 1850 Greek Revival house in the west parish, and raised a daughter.
Today, the average home value in Gloucester is over $651,000, in a state where the average house price is $535,000.
The median household income in Gloucester is $83,000, far from the $215,000 necessary to purchase the average Gloucester house.
This formula will gentrify Gloucester. We have a problem that needs to be solved and solved now.
Many young families, workers, and older folks cannot afford to buy a house in Gloucester.
So, what will become of our fair city? The housing economy seems to be pricing out who we are. The result may be that those who do not inherit their property, rent, or share a family home will no longer be able to afford to live here.
The nature of our population and culture will change.
We must somehow level the playing field. That will take concerted public policy interventions in development law and the housing market.
The city is not going to build houses for people. What it can do, however, is rezone to make it easier.
That’s what Beacon Hill lawmakers had in mind when, in 2020, they passed Section 3A of Massachusetts Generla Law (MGL) chapter 40A — the multi-family zoning requirement for MBTA communities. The law’s aim is to address the state housing crisis. Let’s be clear, it is not an affordable housing law, it is an act to make the development and production of multi-family housing a little less cumbersome and easier.
After studying the statute, its legislative history, purpose, and agency implementation guidelines, the intention seems to be consistent with the economic theory that says if you build more houses and increase the supply, the costs will come down. In an ideal world, that may be true; we shall see.
Among the 175 municipalities subject to the new law, Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester-by-the-Sea have submitted action plans to the Commonwealth on how they will comply with the new law. That was the easy part that keeps the state off their backs, for now.
The statute requires that, as Gloucester is served by commuter rail, it will have to establish at least one housing district of “reasonable size” within a half-mile of one of its two train stations. The downtown depot will be where the action is.
Housing development in the district will also be permitted by right, with no age restrictions, and be suitable for families with kids. That sounds like Gloucester — downtown kid- and family-friendly.
The state guidelines say that: “There is no requirement to construct a particular number of units, or any units at all. This new law requires multi-family by right zoning, not housing production.” As you know, we eventually get what we zone for, so we must do this stuff very very carefully.
By the end of next year, the City Council will have to vote to approve zoning that meets the law’s requirements. If it doesn’t, the city will suffer significant financial penalties, with more to come if we remain out of compliance.
Sure, the council has the right to vote yes or no, but a no vote will be financially devastating to the community.
If we do not act, we stand to lose millions of dollars in state grants such as MassWorks, Housing Choice, and the Local Capital Projects Fund.
Change will come to Gloucester. It will either happen due to external market-driven forces where we have little control, or it will happen because of a Gloucester-driven plan of action that meets the needs wants, and desires of its residents.
One way or the other, change will happen — the question is, do we want to manage that change or observe it. Just saying no is not a realistic option.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.