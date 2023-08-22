In the Aug. 11 Gloucester Daily Times was a letter on funding affordable housing in Rockport with American Rescue Plan Act funds ("Rockport affordable housing and ARPA funds"). It contains a suggestion that $1 million from ARPA funds should be given to the Rockport Affordable Housing Trust Fund (RAHTF). The RAHTF requested funds by application from the Rockport Community Preservation Committee (CPC) in April, but the CPC refused to consider funding the RAHTF request because the application was submitted beyond the February deadline. The delay was preceded by the delayed formation of the RAHTF by the Select Board. An initial “no” vote to authorization in early February was followed by a “yes” vote two weeks later, but by then the selection of membership for RAHTF was delayed, leading to the delayed application to the CPC for funds.
Both funds and time were available to the CPC in April for consideration of the application, but the CPC used the delay in receipt as one reason for denying consideration of the application, The CPC chair also described the RAHTF as a fledgling organization apparently not worthy of funding.
Regardless of how long the RAHTF has been in existence, all residents should understand that the final decision for authorization of the allocation of funds to RAHTF following CPC approval requires subsequent votes of approval by the Select Board and Fall Town Meeting.
Now, there is a serious suggestion by a Rockport resident to fund the RAHTF with ARPA funds. How should this request be viewed? It is not likely that ARPA money is available in an amount approaching the suggested sum, but could funds from ARPA and CPC be combined to total $1,000,000? Could the CPC reconsider the application made by RAHTF for funding? Does the CPC have residual funding approaching $1 million? Is residual CPC funding often described by the CPC treasurer as available for an emergency? Is the lack of availability of affordable housing in Rockport considered an emergency by many?
The answer to all of the above questions is “yes.”
Does the CPC have time between now and Town Meeting in September to discuss and reconsider such funding? Probably not! Given that there seems to be no way to consider a CPC award to RAHTF at the September Town Meeting, could a special Town Meeting be held in the fall to vote on a reconsidered request to CPC for funding? This remains a possible approach if petition support is available. Or could a reconsidered RAHTF application by CPC in the fall be ready for consideration at Spring Town Meeting in April 2024?
Without funds readily available to RAHTF, action on any consideration by the RAHTF to support affordable housing is hollow and without import. It is this very driving force that enables the Conservation Commission to garner funds from CPC for land acquisition, yet the same principle seems to be misunderstood or without merit to CPC with regard to the RAHTF.
The overriding question to which I do not know the answer, and clearly others in town are wondering as well, is whether Rockport at all levels is sincerely interested in a concerted effort to fund affordable housing? Funds from ARPA should be available to initiate the process within RAHTF but probably not at the level suggested in the recent letter to the editor. The more available source of funds remains CPC; however, the CPC process as designed and practiced means that an award resulting from a new application from RAHTF could not be considered by Town Meeting until September 2024 at the earliest.
It has been stated by the leadership of CPC that the committee has done much for affordable housing in Rockport over the years by having given funds to various organizations in response to numerous requests. This cannot be denied; however, all distributions by CPC are in response to requests by other organizations submitted to CPC for funding, and therefore the successes of CPC are only the result of the efforts of others.
CPC has three obligations under the Community Preservation Act (CPA) guidelines, namely supporting recreation, historic preservation, and affordable housing. I would like to see the CPC maximize distributions for affordable housing in the near term which it can do under the CPA guidelines. I would also suggest that a more flexible approach to application review be adopted. The unspent funds that are available on the balance sheet of CPC serve no one’s best interest in Rockport, especially individuals seeking affordable housing.
Herman S. Lilja is a selectman in Rockport.