It’s a hot day in July and I’m driving from Acacia Street, in a neighborhood north of downtown Gloucester, to visit a friend in West Gloucester. I go left on Washington Street and right on Centennial Avenue, travel up and down the big hill, with the high school to my right. As I head toward the stop sign at Western Avenue, I have to brake early, as I’m entering a line of about 20 cars. The holdup, of course, is that the Blynman Bridge has been raised and must run its cycle.
I had my windows down to get a breeze, but now that I’m idling in traffic, I have to turn on the AC. After about 20 minutes, my line starts to move. Because there’s so much traffic on Western Avenue, my line moves slowly and I don’t make it through the stop sign. I look around the corner and see that, once again, the red lights on the bridge are flashing and that the traffic barriers are coming down. I look up and down Western Avenue and see lines of traffic stopped in both directions. I estimate that at least 100 cars are idling, engines and air conditioners running, waiting for the bridge to come downand the gates to come up. My 10-minute trip takes 45 minutes. Multiply that by 100.
According to the American Lung Association’s 2021 “State of the Air” report, Essex County residents are among the Americans living in an area with unhealthy levels of ozone in the air. The bridge’s operation contributes to air pollution (not to mention frayed nerves) in Gloucester. Can a solution be found?
One solution would be to put the bridge on some kind of schedule, but before we look more closely at that idea, which I know would draw immediate opposition, let me lay out some facts that bear on the question. First of all, there’s the drawbridge bylaws (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CFR-2018-title33-vol1/xml/CFR-2018-title33-vol1-part117.xml). Article 117 says that if proper protocols are followed, drawbridges are required to open when asked. There are a few exceptions — during periods of natural disasters or civil disorders declared by the appropriate authorities, for repairs or emergency situations. There are provisions to request temporary changes, but not for any changes to the basic precept of open-on-demand.
Now, let’s look at the details of Blynman Bridge operation, which I kindly received from Elias Demissie, resident engineer, Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Here are the basic 2022 facts:
There were 8,814 total openings of the bridge. The total number of vessels that passed through the canal was 25,815. In other words, on average, every time the bridge goes up, three boats pass through the canal. Vessels are categorized and this was the breakdown:
“Pleasure Boats” went through 19,173 times (Almost 75% of the vessels that went through).
“Steamers-motor ships (tankers)” went through 645 times (0.025%).
“Fishing vessels” (Commercial) — 5,671 (22%).
“Tow Boats” — 165 (0.006%).
“Openings for Tests or Repairs” — 141 (0.005).
There were 6,259 trips recorded between May and October — over 70% of the year’s trips.
I asked for the average duration of one cycle of the bridge but was told that was not a record that is kept. However, I was told the bridge could stay open for 10 to 12 minutes. After another 10 to 12 minutes, the bridge can be opened again.
As noted, I believe the answer would be some to implement some kind of schedule so that car and boat operators would know how to plan their trips to avoid inconvenience. Possibly, the bridge would open on the hour or the half hour and this would change seasonally. These are important details that would have to be worked out.
I think it’s important to notice that about 75% of the time, the bridge went through its cycle for “pleasure boats.” These are less subject to the time constraints of working boats, and more able to adjust their trips so they can show up for passage through the drawbridge at scheduled times. The length of time it takes for each boat to go through the canal is minimal. It’s the necessity of moving tons of steel up and down that takes time. Therefore, if there were more pleasure boats following the schedule and going through the canal at the same time, the duration of the cycle would increase, but the number of times the bridge had to be in operation would plummet.
Vessels that are involved in work and not leisure activities might be given a more flexible bridge schedule. Since these constitute a low percentage of the total trips, this would still mean a substantial decrease in the number of bridge openings and disruptions to automobile traffic — and to pedestrians, who also are stuck on one side of the canal during the bridge’s operation.
I know there are varying points of view about this. After all, Cape Ann is a working port and a destination for recreational boaters and any change that appears to make this area less desirable for these activities will have to be undertaken so that the disadvantages are minimal and the advantages clear.
A spot like Cape Ann, surrounded by the sparking Atlantic and beautiful rivers like the Annisquam, is perfectly situated to be one of the most healthful environments in Southern New England. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, as by many standards of evaluation, air quality here is lower than the Massachusetts average. We don’t have to have a degraded environment. If we put our heads together, a compromise can be reached.
Apparently, any change to the open-on-demand drawbridge protocol would have to be initiated legislatively. If this is to happen, there has to be a strong tide of public opinion that will motivate our representatives to take action. Happily, the city is taking steps to mitigate the effects of climate change. Now, let’s take action on something that Gloucester experienced 8,814 times in 2022.