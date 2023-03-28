The biotechnology industry is fast approaching a looming workforce gap, and we face the challenge of filling jobs while building an expanded talent pipeline.
This fall President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that the U.S. continue to lead the global bioeconomy — which means that developing talent to fulfill this promise must be a priority. This is no small task. The current pipeline, which is already struggling to meet demand, reveals that we aren’t doing enough to provide education and awareness about biotech’s career opportunities to potential benefactors and within marginalized communities.
There is, however, compelling evidence that this is changing. Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI), BioConnects New England, Junior Achievement of Greater Boston and LabCentral Ignite are educating young people about what is possible and addressing the pipeline challenge by removing traditional barriers.
Bachelor degrees and doctorates are no longer biotech gatekeepers.
The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI) recently held its second-annual workforce development conference, which gathered industry thought leaders and professionals working to democratize access to biotechnology and biomanufacturing opportunity. During the conference, certificate and associate degree graduates shared their experiences overcoming obstacles in their biotech industry journeys
While neither a bachelor’s degree nor a doctorate are required to work in the life sciences, biotech companies need to reevaluate the language traditionally used in job descriptions. For example, if a job description includes a bachelor’s degree requirement, individuals without the degree won’t apply. This ultimately screens out highly qualified candidates such as certificate holders and associate degree graduates.
For the past seven years, GMGI’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy has operated a 10-month training program that provides hands-on training in a state-of-the-art biotechnology learning environment — coupled with paid, industry internships — that enable high school graduates to enter the thriving biotech fields as certified laboratory technicians. The academy’s graduation and career placement rates, greater than 80% and 90% respectively, outpace all norms for four-year colleges. Students go on to earn entry-level salaries as high as $70,000.
Career awareness and lab experiences must start early.
The obstacles start presenting in middle and high school, where students often don’t have access to robust math and science courses or adequate encouragement to pursue science fields from teachers and guidance counselors. To change this, we must increase exposure to the life sciences through outreach opportunities, such as the Junior Achievement of Greater Boston’s JA Inspire Expo, and by educating mentors — including guidance counselors — on what the biotech industry is and the diverse pathways to entry.
Students in marginalized communities must also see researchers, scientists, engineers, and innovators who look like them. BioConnects New England is a proud supporter of LabCentral Ignite’s Life Sciences in Full Color Campaign. GMGI hosts enrichment programming and middle school outreach that brings opportunities for hands-on laboratory investigation into the community. Programs that help young people see themselves in science make a lasting difference.
Yes, it takes a village.
If the life sciences pipeline is going to be primed successfully, we must address the issues and obstacles that prevent a person from seeking opportunity in an industry with highly competitive salaries, robust benefits, and tremendous growth potential. Hiring managers must look at the applicant’s whole person, beyond the conventional, single-minded focus on educational background.
We have to look at wrap-around services — such as food and housing, childcare, and access to mental health services — for young adults who would otherwise struggle without this kind of support. These services are essential to providing vocational learners with the tools to stay enrolled and complete programs successfully. Stipends to support individuals while they pursue biotech training also help create sustainable paths for those looking to advance themselves. Currently, these models are primarily funded by generous private philanthropy. It is time for industry to engage and support initiatives like this that are working to build and diversify the pipeline while generating lasting social and economic impact.
This extends to the onboarding of non-traditional science talent. Companies must develop retention tools and plans to support a more diverse workforce, creating safe and supportive spaces for everyone to learn, grow, and thrive.
Initiatives like GMGI’s Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, BioConnects New England, Junior Achievement of Greater Boston and LabCentral Ignite are evidence of a necessary and successful paradigm shift that will change the life trajectory of their participants while supporting the national imperative to build a robust biotechnology and biomanufacturing pipeline. These are significant strides in developing new on-ramps to diversify the STEM fields.
Our job is to share how these paths are forged and bring industry deeper into the conversation.
Christine Bolzan is executive director of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute. Jared Auclair is Northeastern University vice provost of research and economic development, director of Bioinnovation, and co-lead of BioConnects New England.