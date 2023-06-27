Between the celebrations of Memorial Day and July Fourth is Flag Day — June 14. On that note, I say unequivocally and without embarrassment that I love the flag. It’s my flag, our flag, the flag of the United States of America.
I have a personal and professional relationship with Old Glory.
As a preschooler in the 1950s, I was a loyal member of WBZ-TV’s Small Fry Club. Every afternoon, I held attention in front of the family’s large black and white television set as host Big Brother Bob Emery raised a glass of milk to toast the president of the United States from the station’s Soldiers Field Road studio in Brighton. We kids at home, and those around Emery’s desk, followed up with the Pledge of Allegiance. We always stood and faced the flag.
Once old enough for kindergarten, my peers and I began each morning with a proper salute to the flag. It was a tradition that continued throughout my early school years.
As a Cub Scout, I learned to fold the flag properly into a neat triangle with the stars showing.
As a U.S. National Park Service ranger, I hoisted the red, white and blue over our federal facility each morning and struck the colors at day’s end. I wore a flag patch on my uniform, and today have one affixed to the shoulder of my leather faux bomber flight jacket.
There’s a little flag sticker on the back of my Jeep.
An 8- by 10-inch historic flag print hangs by my desk, just above the shadow box displaying the flag of my late veteran father-in-law.
A small painted replica on a slate shingle hangs by the side entrance to my barn.
We fly the flag at our Greek Revival home in the woods of West Gloucester. As the late “60 Minutes” commentator Andy Rooney once said of such houses, “They were made for a flag.”
I possessed the 48-star military burial flag that once draped the coffin of my World War I veteran grandfather. and I held my veteran father’s flag after it ceremoniously covered his casket before being honorably presented to my grieving mother. Both American-made cloth banners of the republic seemed brittle, yet unfaded and sacred.
Legend has it that George Washington asked Betsy Ross to sew the first flag. True or not, it has evolved over the years to become today’s 13 red and white stripes representing the original colonies, and 50 white stars on a field of blue signifying each of the union’s states.
The flag represents different things to different people. To some it defines honor and pride, freedom and security. To others it evinces feelings of tyranny, hatred, and revulsion. and to some it evokes just plain indifference. Irrespective of one’s thoughts, opinions or beliefs, the flag stands for a nation that protects and defends them all.
When the flag was first glimpsed by some of our immigrant forebears as they approached the Statue of Liberty, it promised a land of freedom, safety, and opportunity. Today it does the same for many political refugees from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti.
I remember it was an American sin to desecrate the flag, employ it for commercial purposes, clothes, or otherwise play with its colors or layout. Today, it seems anyone can use it without recourse for whatever commercial or political purpose they deem appropriate.
Most politicians wear a little metal flag pin on the lapel of their suits. They see it as a seal of approval, if not patriotism.
Last month on Stacy Boulevard, in a 21-year tradition, the 13-member volunteer team organized by Ringo Tarr put up 170 flags. These emblems are in addition to the American standard that constantly flies above Gloucester’s grand promenade on the harbor.
Across the street at Kent Circle’s McKinnon Triangle, there were 185 flags set in the soil honoring Gloucester veterans who paid the ultimate price. In addition, there are the flags that fly permanently from the dual World War II commemorative poles.
Within eye distance and displaying the flag at Stage Fort Park is the newly erected Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
And just as six brave young Marines raised the stars and stripes over the sands of Iwo Jima during the final days of World War II, so too do the residents of Gloucester proudly raise their own stars and stripes over and around America’s first seaport.
Jack Clarke is a Gloucester resident and frequent contributor to the Gloucester Daily Times.