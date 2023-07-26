In 2022, the September primary election cost the City of Gloucester $28,000, according to the City Clerk’s office.
In 2021, Gloucester had a primary municipal election for only one office — that of mayor. There were six candidates: Greg Verga, incumbent Sefatia Romeo-Theken, Francisco Sclafani, Brian Jay Pollard, Robert Russell, and John Harvey Jr. There was no other office on the ballot. That means that Gloucester had to open and staff all 10 polling places from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in order for voters to choose two candidates for the final election. That’s expensive.
Ranked choice voting would have saved Gloucester a lot of money in 2021.
Ranked choice voting means that we would have skipped the primary and have had all six candidates on the final ballot in November. You vote for candidates in order of your preference.
All votes are initially counted for voters' first choice. If one candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, the election is over, and that candidate wins.
If no candidate receives more than 50%, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and the vote of everyone who voted for him/her as first choice now goes to their second choice. If voters did not mark a second choice, thier vote is gone. Vote counts are immediately recalculated, and if any of the remaining candidates has a majority, the election is done. If not, the last-place candidate is again eliminated and the votes redistributed.
This year, so far, there are three candidates for mayor, so there will be a primary election in September to select two candidates for the final election. That will be an expensive day for Gloucester taxpayers.
Ranked choice voting eliminates spoilers and strategic voting. It allows voters to support their favorite candidate without worrying that they might "throw their vote away," or worse, split their votes with like‐minded voters and unintentionally help elect the candidate they like the least.
Ranked choice gives candidates an incentive to avoid negative campaigning. It rewards moderation and discourages extremist positions. You can’t trash your opponent too much if you want to be the second choice of his/her supporters. Being vicious in a multi-candidate race is a lousy way to convince other candidates' supporters to list you as their second choice. And being a moderate who listens to the other side will increase the probability that you will be listed second or third by many voters.
Ranked choice voting could also be used in town elections, where currently a candidate can win with a plurality less than 50%.
Ranked choice voting has been used smoothly in Australia for about 100 years. Other states (Alaska and Maine) and many individual cities across the country are now using ranked choice voting.
According to political journalist Mike Condray, “Alaska has shown a way to reward rather than punish leaders who reject extremism. That kind of change is desperately needed before more lives — or even our republic —are lost in a death spiral of escalating political warfare.”
We at the League of Women Voters Cape Ann hope that Gloucester will start ranked choice voting as soon as practicable in order to save taxpayer dollars and promote civil political discourse.
Nan Andrews, Cynthia Bjorlie MD, Diane Cartwright, Susan Hand, Hannah Kimberley, Theo MacGregor, Tom Mikus, and Christy Park collaborated on this piece for the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann.