The ability to regenerate body parts is common in the animal world. We see some examples in our Gloucester waters. Starfish can regenerate lost limbs, as can horseshoe crabs, jellyfish, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers. In our Dogtown forest, white-tail bucks regenerate their antlers every year. The antlers are made of bone, nerves, and skin and are the fastest-growing tissues in the animal kingdom, up to one inch per day!
Humans are also able to regenerate certain tissues. The liver can regenerate lost or damaged parts as long as it has a minimum amount left intact. Many people don’t realize that young children can regenerate fingertips that may have been lost in an accident. This ability disappears, however, at about the age of 8 or 9.
So the dream for generations of scientists has been to understand how this regenerative ability works in animals and to find a way to harness it for humans. In fact, interest in Regenerative Medicine dates back to the 19th century. That’s when the idea was conceived for grafting skin from one part of the body to another.
Then in the 1970s, stem cell research began. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the ability to self-renew and differentiate into any type of cell in the body. So, it appeared that a door had opened. But progress has been slow due to a number of safety concerns that emerged.
It was found that stem cells could potentially cause uncontrolled tumors. An additional problem was that they can be rejected by the body if they originated in another person.
Recently, however, significant progress in regenerative medicine is being made. In fact, the innovative work of a North Shore scientist is bringing us closer to the dream of the complete regeneration of body parts in humans. Professor Michael Levin of Tufts University in Medford is the head of Tufts’ Center for Regenerative and Developmental Biology. He and his colleagues have made some extraordinary progress with groundbreaking ideas and approaches.
Michael was born in Moscow, Russia, but grew up in the Lynn area and now resides in Beverly. Many of Levin’s breakthroughs came from his study of Planaria, an immortal (yes, really!) half-inch-long, flatworm that lives in freshwater habitats around the world.
The Planaria are immortal because they can regenerate their entire bodies from any fragment. They are believed to be about 400 million years old and do not appear to age in the same way that humans do. Their cells don’t accumulate damage over time, and they don’t show signs of decline in their ability to regenerate. Cut them in half and the part with the head will grow a new tail, and the part with the tail will grow a new head, including the brain and eyes. Scientists have cut a single specimen into a record 279 segments, and each one regenerated into another full copy of the same individual. and it has been proven through Levin’s experiments that the creatures even retain the memories of their precursors.
Professor Levin has spent many years studying how the Planarians accomplish their “magic.” He found that the ability of Planarians to regenerate is due to the presence throughout their bodies of a type of stem cell, called a neoblast. Like all stem cells, they are undifferentiated and can self-renew and differentiate into any type of cell in the body.
In a major breakthrough, Levin has found that Planarians have a complex system of bioelectric signaling pathways that coordinate the activity of their neoblasts. These signaling pathways go beyond the information provided in the creature’s DNA. Instead, these bioelectric signals are responsible for directing the neoblasts to the site of injury and instructing them to differentiate into the correct cell type and then stop when the regeneration is complete.
Levin calls this the “bioelectric code,” believing it is key to the dream of regenerating human body parts. Essentially, bioelectricity acts as a master switch to turn on the chemical and molecular signals that create the new structure. Scientists don’t have to get involved with the actual regeneration since the body takes care of that.
Using this relatively simple approach, the group headed by Levin at Tuft’s has had success in regenerating the limbs of African clawed frogs, a species that does not normally regenerate limbs. A drug cocktail to activate the regeneration master switch was applied for 24 hours with a wearable bioreactor attached to the stump of the amputated limb. With this treatment, and after 18 months, the frog’s body restored a complete leg with all of its sensitivity and functionality. This was the first time Regenerative Medicine researchers have ever accomplished such a feat.
Along with his colleague, David Kaplan, also a Tufts professor, Levin has formed a start-up company to commercialize this technology. The company is named Morphoceuticals Inc., and is located in Marblehead. The goal of the company is to harness its bioelectric code technology and be the first in the world to regenerate fully functional limbs in mammals. They are now working with mice to make it happen. and when it does, it will be a major breakthrough in the field of Regenerative Medicine.
The dream of regenerating human limbs and vital organs is now in sight. Many people who are hurting can’t wait for the reality to be achieved. Levin is 54 and has stated that he firmly believes it will happen in his lifetime. Hopefully, most of us will also be around when he succeeds.
Anthony J. Marolda has degrees in physics and is a Popular Science writer and painter who resides in Annisquam.