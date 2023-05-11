May 14 marks the 25th anniversary of the death of the most celebrated, and most imitated, American male singer of all time: Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra.
The only child of Italian immigrants in Hoboken, New Jersey, Francis Albert Sinatra began singing as a child at family gatherings or wherever he could find people willing to listen to him. He took voice lessons and lined up gigs playing for free in Hoboken social clubs, on local radio stations, or, for supper and cigarettes, in nearby New York City.
His first big break was as part of the Hoboken Four, which won first prize on the Major Bowes Amateur Hour in 1935. The prize was a contract to perform on stage and radio across the United States for six months. He quickly became the group’s lead singer, which led to a contract with the Harry James Band at $75 a week in 1938 and a year later, with the Tommy Dorsey Band, at $125 a week.
With Dorsey, in his first year Sinatra recorded more than 40 songs including such hits as “Polka Dots and Moonbeams” and “I’ll Never Smile Again.”
A skinny teenager with an impressive vocal range and a gift for projecting a feeling of intimacy, he topped the male singer polls of both Billboard and Downbeat and — at age 17 — was booked to play the Paramount Theater in New York City for four weeks, beginning in December 1942.
His appearance there caused near pandemonium among local teenage girls. Thousands of them flocked to see him, swooning over the trim and sexy young singer. They became known as “bobby soxers” for the white socks that were the fashion of the day among teenage girls.
Sinatra took the nation by storm in the giddy, optimistic years following World War II — the same way Elvis Presley did a decade later and the Beatles less than a decade after that.
What was most distinctive about Sinatra — beyond the good looks, appealing voice, unusual range and distinctive styling — was his ability to get inside a song, any song, and squeeze the most out of it.
While most of his contemporaries, led by his closest rival, Bing Crosby, a generation older, rode the surface of the songs they crooned, Sinatra plumbed the depths of his tunes. Listen to almost any song Frank recorded — fast or slow, happy or sad, swinging or not — and you’ll hear how masterfully he works to reveal its deeper meaning.
He also arguably recorded more songs than any other singer of the 20th century, over 1,300 of them. He was constantly looking for new material and seldom came across a song he didn’t want to record.
Sinatra went on to become one of the most popular entertainers of all time, a film actor as well as a singer. He won an Academy Award for best supporting actor in “From Here to Eternity,” starred in “The Man with the Golden Arm” and “The Manchurian Candidate,” and went on to sing and dance in musicals “On the Town,” “Guys and Dolls,” “High Society,” and “Pal Joey.”
He led a colorful, frequently stormy, personal life highlighted by four marriages, including to actresses Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow, involvement in the presidential campaigns of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan, and alleged associations with the Mafia.
He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, and the Congressional Gold Medal in 1997. He earned 11 Grammy Awards, among them one for Lifetime Achievement.
He continued to entertain domestically and internationally into his 70s, even after his voice became raspy and coarse, delighting audiences wherever he performed.
After several years of ill health, including two heart attacks and bladder cancer, he died at age 82, in Los Angeles, May 14, 1998, with his wife Barbara Marx by his side.
Though he’s been gone for a quarter century, his popularity continues. Happily, we have a treasure trove of recordings to remember him by, on the anniversary of his death, or anytime.
Frank Sinatra is still, as he was once nicknamed, “Chairman of the Board.”
