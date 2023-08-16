Chris Christie, a GOP presidential candidate and former New Jersey governor, has moved ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the latest New Hampshire poll from Emerson College. Out Tuesday, it shows Christie running second behind Trump with 9% of voters polled. Still very low but well above his national numbers of 2% to 3%.
The story may be more about DeSantis’ fade than Christie’s rise. Nevertheless, maybe Christie’s pointed criticisms of Trump are registering, at least in New Hampshire. He’s called Trump “the biggest liar in the history of the presidency, which is a high bar to clear, but he’s cleared it.” In a recent appearance in New Hampshire, Christie mocked Trump repeatedly, at one point noting “Our poor New York City billionaire, so picked on …. tells us he’s being indicted for us. … How lucky are we that we have such a selfless, magnanimous leader?”
Following Monday’s indictment of Trump, and 18 coconspirators, on racketeering charges, both Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state had harsh comments about Trump.
Gov. Brian Kemp shot back at Trump’s plans to release a report next Monday on “Presidential Election Fraud,” tweeting “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following the indictment condemned Trump’s behavior: “The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law. You either have it, or you don’t.”
Both Kemp and Raffensperger won GOP primary races against Trump-backed candidates in 2022 by large margins. Kemp won with 74% of the GOP vote vs. 22% for Trump candidate David Perdue. Raffensperger won with 52% of the vote in a field of four with his closest competitor polling just 32%.
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, who was attacked by Trump repeatedly, on Monday after testifying said “Politically speaking, this is a pivot point for this country to do something more than just stew on the 2020 election cycle. … Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party, even worse than (U.S. Senate candidate) Herschel Walker.”
Christie is still an outlier. GOP presidential primary candidates generally dismissed the latest indictment as simply “weaponization” of government.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Tuesday said, “We’ve seen the legal system being weaponized against political opponents, that is un-American and unacceptable.” He refused to comment on the substance of the indictment.
DeSantis said he hadn’t read the full indictment but concluded that it was an example of “criminalization of politics.”
Joining Christie in criticizing Trump was Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor who said, “Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump’s actions disqualified him from ever serving as president again.”
So, will Trump show up at next Wednesday’s GOP presidential primary debate? Pundits offer mixed views. Some suggest he can’t help himself and will likely appear. Others suggest he may seek to suck oxygen from the debate stage by booking a different venue for his own high-profile televised event.
Regardless, Christie is likely to go at Trump hard as a bully and a coward who belittles anyone and everyone who criticizes him, as well as over the indictments and his role as the party’s leading loser in the years following his 2016 victory. Should be an interesting evening.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired government and corporate executive, and columnist.