New England Town Meetings have a long and coveted history. The first Town Meeting in Massachusetts was in 1622, two years after the Pilgrims arrived. Unfortunately, now, over 400 years later, in Rockport, with a host of major interconnected issues confronting us, as they are in so many other small New England towns, open Town Meeting as a form of government seems no longer to be either effective, responsive, or representative.
Anyone in Rockport, whether they went to Town Meeting on Monday night or not, can tell you that the Town Meeting process, in combination with a small, part-time, elected, Select Board and a full-time, non-elected town administrator, does not work. The process does not work in addressing the most essential, pressing, and long-range problems facing the town. There is just too much that needs to be done with two Town Meetings per year and little or no open communication between the government and the public.
Town Meetings ask voters to make decisions on many separate and often relatively minor and unrelated warrant items. They give no opportunity for discussing, in any broad and meaningful detail, the complex and very serious issues facing the town.
The operation of the Select Board leaves little or no opportunity for residents to have a thorough exchange of information and opinion with the board members. The board’s current policy of two short public comment periods per meeting and its reluctance to return to in-person meetings or to the very viable hybrid form of meeting is a barrier to focused debate and communication.
In addition, the role of the town administrator, with respect to decision-making and accountability — either to the board or to the voters — is seen as unclear to a significant portion of town residents.
Rockport requires an experienced, dedicated, professional, and accountable representative town governance structure.
The current structure of bi-annual Town Meetings asks a comparatively small, relatively uninformed, and unrepresentative legislative group of residents, who choose and are able to attend a 4-hour-plus meeting, to decide on an enormous number of separate, unrelated issues listed in an over 50-page warrant, coupled with further details in a voters’ booklet of more than 150 pages. And, one of the two Town Meetings has a quorum of “those present.”
Voters are asked to vote on issues that may or may not be binding, some requiring a majority, some requiring two-thirds, or three-quarters, or nine-tenths majorities to pass, using anonymous push-button remote devices. Some voters may have no true idea of what a ‘yea’ or a ‘nay’ vote might even mean, and regularly someone rises and asks, prior to pushing one of the buttons, “What are we voting on?”
People get tired or confused or disappointed and they walk out. Or they walk out when the issue they came to hear about has been voted on, leaving behind a scattering of folks who can total fewer than 75 voting individuals, including members of town committees, commissions, and boards. This makes up, generously, only about 0.01% of all the 6,992 residents of the town. and then the Select Board may or may not deem to act on what the voters decided. Town residents know all this very well even before they walk in the door and pick up a doughnut.
The issues facing Rockport, similar to almost every other New England town, are hugely consequential: the need for affordable housing and an aging population; funding a too-large school system with a too-small student body; the lack of regional infrastructure planning; a coordinated and well-defined global warming damage mitigation and preparedness plan; an effective and responsible waste management process; a data-driven assessment of the future role of tourism, parking, and diminishing numbers of families with moderate incomes and school-age children; an equitable tax rate structure; access to affordable local goods and services; a plan in place regarding the Long Beach leases; and the demand for increased water and sewer capacities, among numerous others. These are not small, separate issues. They are large and connected and they demand professional expertise and a significant amount of community input and participation.
Perhaps a good first step might be a change from the open Town Meeting model to a representative or limited Town Meeting model. This is permitted under Massachusetts law. It provides for the direct election by voters of a large group of their own precinct representatives, each to serve a staggered three-year term and who are accountable to the residents of the precinct. All residents may speak at the Town Meetings but only the representatives may cast votes. A Select Board, of sufficient size and depth, then has the responsibility of implementing the decisions of the representative legislature.
Whatever model we choose, we must, as a town, quickly, and thoughtfully ask ourselves and our neighbors, “What do we want the Rockport town government to do for us, and what form of government can do that most accountably and effectively?”
We need to do this to meet our current needs and the challenges of our rapidly-approaching future.
Rockport resident Joe Rukeyser regularly attends Town Meeting and is a member of the Rockport Civic League, aimed at fostering democratic ideals in Rockport government.